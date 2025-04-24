Cowboys in Danger of Getting Sniped by Jets in NFL Draft: Insider

The New York Jets’ plans for the 2025 NFL draft could put the Dallas Cowboys in a tough spot.

NFL Network Insider Jane Slater shared on social media that a possible target for the Cowboys in the first round of the draft is Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. The only problem is that she has heard that the Jets “might scoop him up” before Dallas has a chance to grab him.

The Jets hold the No. 7 overall pick, and the Cowboys are picking at No. 12 overall.

Let’s revisit this list. Some more conversations this morning and a little more clarity after talking to some teams and agents. These are names #Cowboys kicking around. But character issues for Pierce means not a Day 1. Cowboys need an offensive lineman but sounds like they want… — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 23, 2025

Banks’ NFL Draft Stock Has Been Extremely Volatile Over the Last Year Plus

Before the 2024 college football season, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr said Banks was considered a top-five pick in the draft.

However, this past season, Banks didn’t perform as people thought he would, and his draft stock plummeted.

“We thought Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas would be in this mix, but he had some hiccups we call them, right?” Kiper said via On3. “Some inconsistent performances, banged up later in the year. Didn’t have the type of season you expected from him to be a top-five pick. We thought maybe he’d be in the mix to be the second or third pick. That didn’t happen.”

It seems like the stock might be on the move again. In Daniel Jeremiah’s final mock draft for the NFL Network, he predicted that Banks would go No. 6 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

My Final Mock Draft pic.twitter.com/X3pydWj5ce — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 24, 2025

Insider Shares Eyebrow Raising Comments About Jets’ OL Decision

On the “Flight Deck” podcast, Cimini shared some interesting commentary on the Jets’ thought process ahead of the draft.

“There has been so much attention on [Armand Membou] that you’d think he’s gonna be the next Lane Johnson. To be quite honest, I’m not even sure he’s the first or second offensive tackle on the Jets’ board. He is a very talented player, but I think he has got caught up in the draft hype machine that he might be a little overrated at this point,” Cimini said.

“I’ve talked to a bunch of scouts & evaluators who think [Kelvin Banks Jr out of Texas] is right up there with Will Campbell & Armand Membou as the best 3 tackles in the draft. So I’m telling you Banks is in the conversation at [pick] 7 with the Jets. They might even have him over Membou,” Cimini added.

Some eyebrow raising comments from ESPN’s Rich Cimini on the #Jets O-Line debate at pick No. 7 overall: ‘There has been so much attention on [Armand Membou] that you’d think he’s gonna be the next Lane Johnson. To be quite honest I’m not even sure he’s the first or second… pic.twitter.com/S561ulPGVk — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 24, 2025

It would be a decent surprise if Banks were the pick for the Jets at No. 7. According to the ESPN draft predictor, there are seven players in play for the Jets at pick No. 7, and Banks isn’t one of them based on those analytics.

The most likely players based on the predictor are Jalon Walker, Membou, Will Campbell, Ashton Jeanty, Shedeur Sanders, Mason Graham, and Tet McMillan.