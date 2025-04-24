Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys in Danger of Getting Sniped by Jets in NFL Draft: Insider

New York Jets GM Darren Mougey and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The New York Jets’ plans for the 2025 NFL draft could put the Dallas Cowboys in a tough spot.

NFL Network Insider Jane Slater shared on social media that a possible target for the Cowboys in the first round of the draft is Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. The only problem is that she has heard that the Jets “might scoop him up” before Dallas has a chance to grab him.

The Jets hold the No. 7 overall pick, and the Cowboys are picking at No. 12 overall.

Banks’ NFL Draft Stock Has Been Extremely Volatile Over the Last Year Plus

Before the 2024 college football season, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr said Banks was considered a top-five pick in the draft.

However, this past season, Banks didn’t perform as people thought he would, and his draft stock plummeted.

“We thought Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas would be in this mix, but he had some hiccups we call them, right?” Kiper said via On3. “Some inconsistent performances, banged up later in the year. Didn’t have the type of season you expected from him to be a top-five pick. We thought maybe he’d be in the mix to be the second or third pick. That didn’t happen.”

It seems like the stock might be on the move again. In Daniel Jeremiah’s final mock draft for the NFL Network, he predicted that Banks would go No. 6 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Insider Shares Eyebrow Raising Comments About Jets’ OL Decision

On the “Flight Deck” podcast, Cimini shared some interesting commentary on the Jets’ thought process ahead of the draft.

“There has been so much attention on [Armand Membou] that you’d think he’s gonna be the next Lane Johnson. To be quite honest, I’m not even sure he’s the first or second offensive tackle on the Jets’ board. He is a very talented player, but I think he has got caught up in the draft hype machine that he might be a little overrated at this point,” Cimini said.

“I’ve talked to a bunch of scouts & evaluators who think [Kelvin Banks Jr out of Texas] is right up there with Will Campbell & Armand Membou as the best 3 tackles in the draft. So I’m telling you Banks is in the conversation at [pick] 7 with the Jets. They might even have him over Membou,” Cimini added.

It would be a decent surprise if Banks were the pick for the Jets at No. 7. According to the ESPN draft predictor, there are seven players in play for the Jets at pick No. 7, and Banks isn’t one of them based on those analytics.

The most likely players based on the predictor are Jalon Walker, Membou, Will Campbell, Ashton Jeanty, Shedeur Sanders, Mason Graham, and Tet McMillan.

