$7 Million Ex-Jets Free Agency Bust Signs With Cowboys

Former New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook is back in the NFL.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero revealed on social media that Cook has signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

“Cook was waiting for the right opportunity and always felt it was Dallas. A marquee addition in Big D,” Pelissero added.

Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook is signing with the #Cowboys, per his agency LAA. Cook was waiting for the right opportunity and always felt it was Dallas. A marquee addition in Big D.

Cook Completely Flamed out With the Jets in 2023

On August 15, 2023, Cook signed a one-year deal for $7 million to join the Jets.

Despite being the highest-paid running back last offseason, Cook didn’t deliver on the hype.

Cook appeared in 15 games for the green and white. He finished with 214 rushing yards and averaged 3.2 yards per clip. Both of those figures were career lows for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Pelissero explained on social media that one reason for the lack of production from Cook could be because of his offseason shoulder surgery in 2023, “says he feels the best he has in years.”

However, the Jets caught a stray bullet from Pelissero on X previously Twitter.

“Dalvin Cook has averaged 92 yards from scrimmage per game in his career — 107 if you take out last season, when he never got a chance to establish a rhythm with the Jets (but had a long run for Baltimore in the playoffs),” Pelissero said.

Dalvin Cook has averaged 92 yards from scrimmage per game in his career — 107 if you take out last season, when he never got a chance to establish a rhythm with the #Jets (but had a long run for Baltimore in the playoffs). One of the top free agents still available.

Jets Opted for a Different Strategy in the Backfield in 2024

One of the reasons the Jets signed Cook in the late stages of free agency was as insurance.

New York had Breece Hall but he was coming off of a torn ACL. Every torn ACL is different and should be treated on a case-by-case basis. There are so many variables involved that could allow someone to recover quickly or take longer to return to action.

The Jets weren’t sure which version they would get, so they inked Cook. He in theory would have allowed Gang Green to be patient with Hall’s return to the football field.

Hall proved to be an alien. On his first two carries of the 2023 season, he rushed for 26 and 83 yards, respectively, against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.

Hall ended up playing in all 17 games and this offseason he was able to focus on getting better instead of rehabbing.

This offseason the Jets decided to go young in the backfield as opposed to a veteran-laden room.

New York selected a pair of backs in Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis in April’s draft. Allen was the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round and Davis was the No. 173 overall pick in the fifth round.

Both players made the roster and are pegged as the RB2 and RB3 respectively. New York also kept a fourth running back on the team with Israel Abanikanda making the cut.

Izzy was able to save his job with the Jets after a sterling performance in the preseason finale against the New York Giants. He carried the rock nine times for 83 rushing yards. Abanikanda averaged 9.2 yards per clip and the big play of the day was a 45-yard touchdown to the house.