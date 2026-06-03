Jets Dump 6-Foot-5 Former Giants WR Days After Signing Him

The New York Jets are staying busy.

On June 1, they signed former New York Giants wide receiver Da’Quan Felton. 48 hours later, Felton has been handed his pink slip.

The Jets announced on social media that they have “waived” Felton. Felton, 25, joined the Giants roster last spring, but he missed the entire season on injured reserve. He remained on the Giants roster until he got released in early April of 2026.

The 6-foot-5, 216-pound pass catcher “played two seasons at Virginia Tech, making 70 catches for 1,027 yards and 10 TDs. He started his collegiate career at Norfolk State, where he played for three seasons (2019, 2021, and 2022). Felton led the Green and Gold in 2022 with 39 receptions for 573 yards (14.6 per), and he was named to the second-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC),” Jets editorial contributor Amanda Vogt wrote in a press release.

Former Jet Continues NFL Career

Ashtyn Davis is back in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers announced on social media on Tuesday, June 2, that they have signed Davis to a “one-year deal.”

Davis, 29, will turn 30 during the 2026 season. He initially entered the league as the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Davis spent the first five seasons of his career with the Jets. During that run, he appeared in 69 games and made 22 starts. With those opportunities, Davis racked up eight interceptions, 15 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, half a sack, 175 total tackles, and nine tackles for loss.

Last offseason, he joined the rival Miami Dolphins. For the first time in his career, he was a full-time starter. Davis appeared in 15 games and made 12 starts, the most of any single season of his career.

Last season, the Jets, as a defense, were held without an interception. That was the first time in NFL history that a defense went through an entire campaign without getting at least one pick.

That means the last time the Jets hauled in an interception as a defense was on Sunday, January 5, 2025. The player who secured that interception was Davis in the Week 18 Jets versus Dolphins game as a member of the green and white.

Insider Comments on Jets Musical Chairs at Kicker

On Wednesday, June 3, the Jets signed placekicker Jason Sanders and cut ties with Younghoe Koo.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic joined Jake Asman to explain the thought process behind this decision.

“It’s funny, it is very clear they have been going practice-to-practice to try to find the best option [at kicker]. In the rookie minicamp, Will Ferrin, the kid from BYU, I think, fans were excited about him when they signed him. He had a really bad practice, and a few days later, he was cut. Lenny Krieg, the dude from Germany, had a bad practice last week. Koo outkicks him in that moment. Lenny Krieg got cut. Now, Koo shanked two kicks like really, really badly … I turned to somebody and said, are we going to be seeing him the next time we’re out on the practice field and we are not,” Rosenblatt said on “The Jake Asman Show.”

Rosenblatt said the race will come down to Cade York and Sanders. He admitted that a really bad practice could change things, but he gets “the sense” that the team is going to let these two guys duke it out.