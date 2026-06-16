Jets Sign Last Remaining Rookie to $5.6 Million Deal

The final infinity stone has been acquired.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed on social media that the New York Jets have signed rookie defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr to a four-year deal “for the slotted amount of about $5.6 million. The entire draft class is now signed.”

The green and white confirmed the news on their team website.

Insider Explains Potential Holdup in Negotiations

The Jets had already signed the rest of their rookie draft class. The lone player who was waiting, before this most recent news, was Jackson.

On an episode of the “Jets Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Rich Cimini explained what the potential holdup was.

“I think from what I understand, they’re just waiting. There’s a cluster of guys at the top of the fourth round who haven’t signed yet. I think the Jets are waiting for some of those guys to fall into place. It’s probably just on how much guaranteed money is there. We know what the total amount is going to be, and that much we know. These are pre-slotted. What we don’t know is how much of it gets guaranteed [and] what’s the timetable on the payout?” Cimini stated.

With Jackson under contract, the Jets have avoided any potential drama or bad headlines regarding offset language drama with rookie deals, which has been a problem in the past.

Jackson, 23, was the third pick of the fourth round in April’s draft. He joins a loaded defensive tackle room that features youth and veterans alike.

Cimini said Jackson is likely to “redshirt” his rookie campaign with the green and white. Right now, the Jets have 91-players on their roster, including their NFL International Pathway Program player. When we get to Week 1, the Jets will have to cut down their roster to a final 53.

During the season, each NFL team must determine which 48 of the 53 players will be active for game day. The other five players are unavailable for the game. The only exception is the third emergency quarterback rule.

Cimini recently explained why he believes more times than not, Jackson will be one of those five inactive players most weeks.

Jets-Titans Tension Continues to Build

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler revealed on social media that the Tennessee Titans are signing veteran defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes.

Holmes becomes the ninth former member of the Jets to join the Titans roster. In Week 1, the Jets will travel to Tennessee to face off against their former head coach, Robert Saleh.

One of the top storylines in that contest will be the revenge angle on both sides. Saleh was fired five weeks into the 2024 season, which some could categorize as unfair. While the Jets didn’t get over the hump with Saleh during his tenure, who finished with a 20-36 overall record.

Both sides feel miffed. Everyone is saying the right thing publicly ahead of this game, but clearly, this has special extra meaning to both sides.

If you count up all of the players and coaches, 22 people have either played or coached for the Jets or Titans who are now playing for the opposite team.