Darrelle Revis, Antonio Cromartie New Jets Feud Explained

Where the heck did that come from?

Seemingly out of nowhere former New York Jets teammates were at each other’s throats on social media. Darrelle Revis got upset on Saturday, July 7 about Antonio Cromartie speaking about him during an interview on “The Jake Asman Show.”

Cromartie, in a since-deleted tweet, said, “So now I’m getting attacked by this Lame dude @Revis24 for doin an interview w/ @JakeAsman. And I talked gr8 about him. Now I’m jealous and a Lame. Dude how am I jealous. Bruh you have your gold jacket off 3 and half yrs of gr8 play. The other 6 [shoulder shrug emoji]. NY media, Rex [Ryan], and DT [Dennis Thurman, former Jets defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator] made U.”

Revis responded with a specific example from the 2011 season opener versus the Dallas Cowboys to call out Cromartie.

“@CRO31 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁. 𝗠𝘆 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻. 𝗗𝗲𝘇 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂. 𝗥𝗲𝘅 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗧 𝘀𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻’𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝘇 [Bryant]. 𝗜 𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝘇 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗱𝗶𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝘄𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗱. 𝗜 𝗴𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮, 𝗥𝗲𝘅, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗧 𝗱𝗶𝗱 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗺𝗲 𝗱𝗼 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗲𝗹𝘀𝗲 ’𝘀 𝗷𝗼𝗯. 🤣🤣🤣,” Revis quipped.

How This Current Revis-Cromartie Beef All Started

Play

Cromartie was back in the news cycle because he accepted a coaching internship with the Jets for training camp this summer.

Jake Asman, an ESPN radio host, and Jets YouTuber, interviewed Cromartie back in January. With Cromartie back in the news cycle ahead of training camp, Asman decided to re-share some clips from that interview on his social media channels.

I spoke with Asman over text and he confirmed that one of the clips he shared that Revis had a problem with was regarding Cromartie’s explanation of why Revis is a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The 22-second clip appears to be nothing but praise from Cromartie on what made Revis special regarding his patience and tape study. However, Revis appeared to take the answer as some sort of slight.

This isn’t the first time that Revis has been involved in a predicament like this. Last summer, Revis took a similar issue with Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Klecko who also appeared on “The Jake Asman Show” – I’m sensing a pattern here – talking about a private conversation they had about being enshrined in Canton together and how special it was.

This is now twice that Revis got offended .. his feathers ruffled from a @JakeAsman interview that featured another former member of the #Jets seemingly throwing rose petals at his feet… Last summer it was Joe Klecko. This summer Antonio Cromartie. Very weird 🤷🏽 https://t.co/S6razVfov2 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 7, 2024

It appeared that Klecko was merely praising Revis during his answer to Asman on the show, but once again Revis took issue with it.

“i don’t speak to people i don’t know very well. and we did not speak based on you saying you were jealous of my success @ the Super Bowl. my mindset is clearly I’m @ the top of that list as the best ever but as a gentlemen i decided to say something cool for a headline,” Revis responded strongly on social media.

Jets fans on social media have accused Revis of having grown old and becoming “bitter.” Revis responded to one of those fans on social media after this spat with Cromartie saying, “nah I actaully grown into no tolerance of folks throwing shots just like the one here.”

The Beef Continued and It Isn’t the First Time Revis-Cromartie Have Argued

Cromartie took the trash talk to a new level when he not so subtly accused Revis of faking an injury when he got beat by then New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss for a touchdown.

“@Revis24 never faked a Hamstring injury. Played through it no matter what happen. And always took responsibility about my play. Never ran from it or pointed fingers my guy. IJS,” Cromartie clapped back.

He included an old clip of Revis getting toasted by Moss and then grabbing for his hamstring implying that was why he got beat on the play.

Revis denied those claims saying it was a “real” hamstring injury.

This beef seemingly came out of nowhere randomly in the summer, but upon further review, there appears to be some history here.

Back in 2020 Revis and Cromartie got into another heated beef on social media. That one stemmed from Cromartie defending Richard Sherman who was involved in his own social media beef with Revis.

“@CRO31 you took a lot of years off my career for helping you out and that’s what captains on a team sacrifice for his team. I went to bat for you my guy. This is sad you jumped ship 😂,” Revis aggressively threw back at Cromartie.

Revis explained on Twitter back in 2020 that the coaches put him on an island to help overcompensate for Cromartie’s deficiencies as a cover corner.

Cromartie combated that and explained his side of the story during a television appearance on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

Despite some of the intense attacks on social media, Cromartie said on the show that he considered himself and Revis very close friends and chalked this up to brothers fighting and disagreeing.

It’s unclear if that still remains true after this latest spat.