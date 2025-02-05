Mass Exodus Continues as Jets Clean House With More Firings: Report

The New York Jets are making sweeping changes to their front office and scouting departments.

CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones revealed that the Jets cut ties with co-Director of Player Personnel Greg Nejmeh on Tuesday, February 4. He had spent the last 16 years with the organization.

NFL analyst Will Parkinson shared on social media that the Jets dumped David Socie who most recently served as the Senior Director of Football strategy. He had been with the organization since 2018, Parkinson said.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini confirmed all of those transactions and added that “Head strength & conditioning coach Mike Nicolini is no longer with the team. He was hired in 2021 with Robert Saleh.”

More Changes Are Coming for the Jets, Says Insider

Brian Costello of the New York Post said more changes are coming to the Gang Green front office and scouting department.

“One of the odd things about the Jets has been a lack of change in the personnel and scouting department despite different GMs and all the losing in the last 14 years. Looks like Mougey and Glenn will be making changes. I would expect more moves after the Draft,” Costello predicted.

On “Boy Green Daily” Jets reporter Nick Faria told me that all of these firings show that general manager Darren Mougey has full autonomy to make the moves that he wants.

The ability to bring his own guys in and to get rid of guys that have been hanging around. Some of these guys who are getting fired by Mougey are from several regimes previous.

This flexibility with getting rid of longstanding members of the front office and scouting staff is power we haven’t seen a Jets general manager wield in some time.

Next Big Question for the Jets Is the Future of Aaron Rodgers

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that “from a talent standpoint there is probably not a better option out there than Aaron Rodgers” at the QB position for the Jets in 2025.

.@AdamSchefter provided an Aaron Rodgers #Jets update after being asked a question by @MichaelCole: ‘From a talent standpoint there is probably not a better option out there than Aaron Rodgers’ at the QB position for NYJ. We still don’t know if Rodgers wants to keep playing or… pic.twitter.com/qCSfnRbxlZ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 3, 2025

McAfee believes the “stars are aligning” for a Rodgers return to the Jets next season.

However, we have yet to hear from the four-time NFL MVP himself. Rodgers must decide if he even wants to play a 21st season in the National Football League.

If he does, do the Jets want him back?

Former NFL general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who interviewed for the Jets GM job, provided some interesting comments on the Rodgers topic.

Dimitroff told Jake Asman on “The Jake Asman Show” that he believes Rodgers can still play and win, but pointed to the locker room and chemistry potential issues as to why he wouldn’t have brought him back if he were running the shop for the Jets.

“For that organization to truly resurrect, rekindle, & do all they need to do,” Dimitroff believes it is “best to move on” from Rodgers.

Great back-and-forth from former #NFL GM Thomas Dimitroff & @JakeAsman about the #Jets looming Aaron Rodgers decision. Thomas believes Aaron can still play & can still win but believes that it is ‘best to move on’ from Rodgers ‘for that organization to truly resurrect,… pic.twitter.com/2RxGzpePIG — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 4, 2025

