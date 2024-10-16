Davante Adams Speaks out on ‘Hamstring’ Injury After Jets Trade

Davante Adams hasn’t played in a game since the Week 3 contest versus the Carolina Panthers on September 22 due to a “hamstring injury.”

On Tuesday, October 15 Adams was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Jets in a blockbuster deal. Shortly after that trade news broke, Adams made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” and provided an update.

“Well first off thank you for asking about the injury, I’m feeling great man. Working with the staff over in Vegas the whole time and they got me back right. Fortunately, I’ll be able to roll,” Adams revealed.

https://twitter.com/BoyGreen25/status/1846244974754509063

Some people on social media questioned whether or not it was a legitimate injury. There was a thought that perhaps Adams was using this potentially fake injury to bide his time off the field until he was traded to a new destination.

That noise won’t quiet down now that Adams is magically healed from his ailing hamstring after being traded to the Jets.

Adams Reworks His Contract and Insider Confirms Return

“And after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury, Adams also is planning to make his Jets’ debut Sunday night vs the Steelers,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared on social media.

In Week 7 the Jets travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Head coach Mike Tomlin had a funny reaction to the Jets trading for Adams.

“I was getting ready for Davante Adams last week. I’m now getting ready for Davante Adams this week,” Tomlin said via NFL Insider Ari Meirov.

Adams flew into the New Jersey area on Monday, October 14 in anticipation that the trade was about to be finalized between the Raiders and the Jets. Aaron Rodgers revealed on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he found out about the trade a little after midnight. The rest of the world found out a little after 10 am ET.

As part of the trade, Adams reworked his contract. According to Schefter, Adams’ new cap number for the 2024 season is $3.21 million. The Jets added two void years to spread the damage of his contract to later years.

For now, this is an 11-game rental for the Jets and Adams. The two sides will discuss his future with the team “after this season,” per Schefter.

Jets Are Clearly Going All in on the 2024 Season

Jets owner Woody Johnson told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated that he is doing “absolutely everything” to win this season.

Johnson put his money where his mouth was to lock in this Adams trade. As part of the deal, the Jets ate the entirety of Adams’ contract for the 2024 season.

Adams is owed $36.25 million in both 2025 and 2026. However, none of that money is guaranteed and Adams will never see that money.

It’s smart by all sides to let this year play out before talking about the future. Adams, 31, will turn 32 at the end of December.

Is Rodgers coming back for 2025? The answer to that question will likely influence whether Adams would want to return next year.

The Jets are 2-4 after a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Johnson was asked if this season is still salvageable after an uneven start to the year.

“Salvaglbe? We’re going to kick… you can fill the word in,” Johnson told NFL Network’s Judy Battista.