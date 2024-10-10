Insider Shares New Davante Adams Timeline, Jets Among Finalists

For those hoping for a Davante Adams trade ahead of Week 6, don’t hold your breath.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared on “The Pat McAfee Show” that a deal is unlikely to come to fruition this week.

“Well here is where it stands in my mind, we are now at Wednesday afternoon, 1:15 [pm] eastern. The fact that there has been no Davante Adams trade this week would tell you that any Davante Adams trade is going to wait another week now,” Schefter revealed on Wednesday, October 9.

Some breadcrumbs lead you to believe these trade talks will be delayed. The New York Jets and the other 31 NFL teams are in the middle of game prep for their next opponents. Schefter said typically big moves like this happen early in a game week on Monday or Tuesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed on “The Rich Eisen Show” that if Adams wasn’t traded by Wednesday, October 9 the Las Vegas Raiders would owe him his $970,000 game check for Week 6.

Every week we wait for a deal to get done, an Adams trade gets more attractive for other teams. That is one less check they have to pay Adams for the rest of the 2024 season.

There Is a Final 4 of Teams That Are in on Adams: Insider

A group of insiders from The Athletic revealed the remaining teams who are still alive in the Adams sweepstakes.

That list includes the Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the New Orleans Saints. All of those teams have had trade talks with the Raiders about a potential Adams deal.

One additional team that is loitering is the Buffalo Bills who are “monitoring the situation”, per The Athletic.

While those squads are in the mix, several have bowed out of the race. According to The Athletic, the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, and Washington Commanders are all out.

Las Vegas has “remained adamant” that they are seeking a second-round draft choice in return for Adams. In addition to that, the Raiders “have been reluctant” to eat any of Adams’ contract to facilitate a deal.

That decision has severely limited the potential market for an Adams trade.

Jets Have Saved Their Pennies for a Rainy Day and It Might Pay Off

While that may be bad news for the rest of the league, that is good news for the green and white.

The Athletic revealed that “only the Commanders and Jets currently have enough cap space to absorb his contract as structured. The Steelers, Ravens, and Saints would all either need the Raiders to pay down Adams’ salary or create significant cap space by other means to make a trade feasible.”

The Jets remain the favorites to land Adams because of their cap situation and the pre-existing relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has been recruiting Adams for weeks in anticipation of a potential trade. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on “The Rich Eisen Show” that Robert Saleh being fired by the Jets doesn’t affect anything in regards to an Adams trade.