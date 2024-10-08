Davante Adams Makes Eyebrow Raising Choice Amid Jets Trade Talks

I wonder what that could mean.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was scheduled to make his weekly appearance on “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams on Tuesday, October 8… until he wasn’t.

At 9:07 pm ET, Kay Adams posted on X previously Twitter that, “Davante Adams on @UpAndAdamsShow tomorrow.”

However, 45 minutes later Adams said there had been a change in plans, “Oh boy – lots happening at the moment with our guy Adams … he won’t be on TOMORROW. Sorry bout that and stay tuned. 👀”

Adams and Aaron Rodgers Were Both Scheduled to Be on National Television

The talented Raiders wide receiver had been doing weekly interviews with Kay Adams throughout the season. Weirdly enough that is also the same day that his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers, has been doing his weekly chats with Pat McAfee.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter told McAfee on Monday, October 7 that he believes one way or another the Raiders will trade Adams to the New York Jets or the New Orleans Saints.

“You will need to see if the Raiders are willing to pay down any of the money that is due to Davante the remainder of the year. Which my understanding is, they have been declining to do that. They don’t want to do that. They don’t want to pay him any money that is owed. So that makes it tougher for a team like New Orleans to go trade for him because the Saints have just over [$2.6] million in cap space,” Schefter explained.

The Jets have the edge over the Saints because they have significantly more cap space available.

“The Jets have more cap space. They have the cap space that is needed,” Schefter added.

According to Over The Cap, the Jets have $17.2 million in cap space. That is the ninth most in the NFL. While the Saints have only $2.6 million which ranks No. 30 in the NFL.

Sense of Urgency and a Sneaky Deadline to Keep an Eye out For

Schefter said Raiders owner Mark Davis is paying Adams “$970,000, almost a million dollars for each week that he is not playing. I don’t think Mark Davis wants to do that.”

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on “The Rich Eisen Show” if Adams “is off the team by Wednesday [October 9], you don’t have to pay him a million dollars in salary.”

It sounds like this trade is going to happen on Tuesday, October 8. Adams has requested a trade and has made it known that he’d prefer to play elsewhere. The Raiders are in the middle of a new regime with head coach Antonio Pierce and they want volunteers, not hostages.

For whatever reason things didn’t work out between Adams and the Raiders. Adams getting traded seems to be a matter of when not if.

The Jets are the front runners to land Adams. He wants to play there. The Jets want him. It’s about finding the right price to make it happen.

When Rodgers announced his intention to play for the Jets it became painfully obvious to everyone that is where he’d eventually land. Despite that, the Green Bay Packers weren’t just going to give Rodgers away for free. They had to figure out the right price.