Jets Gain Massive Draft Benefit From Davante Adams Trade Error

  • Updated
Davante Adams, Jets
Getty
Former New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams reacting after a big play during an NFL game.

The New York Jets just randomly benefitted from an NFL error.

On October 15 the Jets traded a conditional 2025 third round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for wide receiver Davante Adams. The pick the Jets shipped off was believed to be their own third rounder.

However NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo provided a unique update on Friday, March 7.

“Sources tell The Insiders the pick going from the Raiders to the Seahawks is No. 92 in the third round. If you search for the draft order online, you’ll see the Jets listed as having the 92nd pick. Not correct. It was Vegas’ after the Davante Adams trade and is now Seattle’s,” Garafolo explained on social media. “Which means, by the way, the Jets still hold pick No. 73, which was the one the online draft orders had attributed to the Raiders.”

Attempting to Clear up the Jets Draft Confusion

In other words, the Jets just moved up 19 spots in the third round of April’s draft.

Everyone thought the Jets were picking No. 92 in the third round. The Jets originally acquired that pick from the Detroit Lions in a draft day swap in 2024.

Gang Green flipped their fourth rounder (No. 126 overall) to the Lions for a future third round pick (2025).

However Garafolo clarified that the third rounder the Jets sent to the Raiders was the pick they got from the Lions – not their own.

On Friday the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders for a third round draft choice in 2025. It was believed that the Raiders held the No. 73 overall pick in the third round, but they actually held the No. 92 overall pick.

The Smith trade revealed that Las Vegas sent over the No. 92 overall pick to Seattle.

So long story short, the Jets now pick a lot higher in the third round than the general public thought.

Here is the updated draft order for the Jets in the 2025 NFL draft:

No. 7 overall (first-rounder)
No. 42 overall (second-rounder)
No. 73 overall (third-rounder)
No. 109 overall (fourth-rounder)
No. 146 overall (fifth-rounder)
No. 157 overall (fifth-rounder)
No. 188 overall (sixth-rounder)
No. 209 overall (sixth-rounder)

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

