Jets Rookie David Bailey Has Chance to Get off to Hot Start vs. Titans

There is a lot of pressure on New York Jets rookie David Bailey to make noise immediately.

NFL Media Group’s Matt Okada explained why he believes Bailey is one of the “most highly anticipated” Week 1 debuts in the NFL for the 2026 season.

“With QB Fernando Mendoza essentially locked into the No. 1 spot, the 2026 NFL Draft started with the second overall pick. After months of speculation, the Jets decided to take Bailey over Arvell Reese (or anyone else). As the first of three first-round selections and a prospective franchise cornerstone for Gang Green, this edge rusher faces immense pressure to produce. In Week 1, he’ll be hunting Cam Ward, who took a league-high 55 sacks in 2025. It’s an excellent opportunity for Bailey to make a debut splash and bring a spark to New York,” Okada wrote.

Whether Fair or Unfair…

There was a narrative heading into the 2026 NFL draft that the Jets preferred a win-now player. Someone who could make an immediate impact because head coach Aaron Glenn is on the hot seat, and he couldn’t afford to wait for someone.

That narrative, whether true or not, led to criticism from some media and members of the fan base because that would mean things aren’t aligned. The Jets should select the best player, regardless of their current contributions, compared to their potential five years from now.

Even if that narrative were true, the Jets would never admit it. The fact of the matter is, draft analysts say Bailey is a plug-and-play type of prospect. So the pressure is on for him to contribute immediately.

The Jets were 31st in sacks last season. Bailey led college football in sacks in 2025 with 14.5. Square peg vs. square hole.

If Bailey has multiple sacks in his debut against a leaky Tennessee Titans offensive line, that would go a long way towards quelling any doubts about him being the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft.

The Comparisons Won’t Stop

For the Jets, the choice was between Reese and Bailey at No. 2 overall.

ESPN New York’s Jake Asman told me on “The Manchild Show with Boy Green Digital” that they will be forever linked.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a comparison, but it’s going to be a part of the conversation. You can’t compare the stats, but you can compare the impact, right? Which player is more disruptive? Which player is creating more turnovers? That type of stuff you can look at. I think if you want to use stats to compare Bailey to, then compare him to other top picks at that position. Compare him to Myles Garrett, who I believe had seven sacks as a rookie with the [Cleveland] Browns,” Asman explained on the podcast.

“Or T.J. Watt, or Von Miller — compare him to other elite pass rushers who have gone in the top-five. I think that’s the better comparison than comparing him to Reese because, as you already alluded to, the Giants are using Arvell Reese differently than how the Jets would be using Arvell Reese had they taken him with the No. 2 overall pick,” Asman added.

Some Jets fans were already put off by the Bailey over Reese decision. If Reese has a bigger impact than Bailey, that will only pour gasoline on that fire. It is critical that Bailey gets acclimated to the NFL as quickly as possible for the Jets and the fans’ sake.