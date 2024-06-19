5-Time All-Pro Makes Final Call on Signing With Jets

It sounds like the door is all but closed on a potential family reunion with the New York Jets.

Adam Schefter of ESPN asked veteran offensive tackle David Bakhtiari if there was any chance he could suit up with the green and white in 2024.

“I mean I would say never say never… I don’t know. I mean if I were to look at it, Aaron [Rodgers] already has, they [the Jets] already drafted a first-round tackle [Olu Fashanu], they signed Tyron [Smith], and they also signed Morgan Moses. So I don’t really see the tackle position being, like I don’t see where I would fit in that equation at this current point in time,” Bakhtiari explained on “The Adam Schefter Podcast.” “I don’t see it but I could be saying that and who knows the future is always so interesting. You never know. I don’t want to say anything in absolutes but I don’t see it as a high probability.”

Rumors Had Been Connecting Bakhtiari and the Jets

The green and white entered the offseason with more questions than answers on the offensive line. One of the biggest debate points was who the heck would start at offensive tackle for the green and white in 2024.

The Jets emphatically answered that pressing question by luring Smith here in free agency and pulling off a savvy trade with the Baltimore Ravens to land Moses.

The Jets went overboard by selecting Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu with the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of April’s draft.

With the green and white being at least three-deep at the offensive tackle spot, there was no longer a clear path for Bakhtiari to fit on the roster.

The only other possibility was if Bakhtiari was willing to be an old dog that learned a new trick. That would require the veteran tackle to learn a new position at the ripe age of 32.

“Now if you said switch positions? I’m like okay that’s a different type of challenge that I don’t think I’m willing to swallow at this point in time. I still am and love being a left tackle but I do also want to win a Super Bowl like that is one of the biggest things that has evaded me and that has been extremely elusive to this point in my career,” Bakhtiari said.

During his 11-year career to date, Bakhtiari has registered 8,475 snaps at left tackle, five at left guard, six at right guard, and three at right tackle, per Pro Football Focus.

Jets Forced to Rely on Some Youngsters and Development

The intriguing component of Bakhtiari possibly joining the team was his resume. You know what he is. Bakhtiari is a former five-time All-Pro and when healthy has ranked among the best offensive tackles in football.

There is a big bag of mystery as it pertains to Fashanu and Carter Warren for the Jets. One is a rookie and the other has only appeared in eight games during his career.

The Jets are hoping for much better injury luck as it pertains to the offensive line. However, if Smith and/or Moses are unable to suit up for a full season, the Jets will have to rely upon some unproven youngsters in an all-in campaign.