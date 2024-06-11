Jets Bring in Ex-First Rounder, New Protection for Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets are exploring some potential new additions to the roster this week.

Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press shared on social media that the green and white are “trying out” six different players this week at its mandatory minicamp.

Several names stand out from the list including former first-round pass rusher Takkarist McKinley and veteran offensive lineman Patrick Elflein.

Jets Will Never Be Done Adding Viable Pass Rushers to the Rotation

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said it best at the Annual League Meeting, “you can never have enough pass rushers.”

People who can take down the opposing quarterback is a premium position in the NFL. However, that is especially true for the Jets considering their team philosophy and dedication to a healthy rotation on the defensive line.

They attack opposing offenses in waves and the constant rotation keeps everyone fresh. McKinley, 28, is an uber-talented football player who came into the league back in 2017 as the No. 26 overall pick in the first round.

The former UCLA product has had flashes in the NFL but he has lacked consistency. During his seven-year run in the NFL, McKinley has registered 20 sacks, three forced fumbles, 53 quarterback hits, and has over 98 total tackles to his name.

McKinley has appeared in 64 games and has made 27 starts.

If anyone can get the most juice out of this orange it would be coach Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. McKinley was most recently with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and for portions of 2023.

That is notable considering the Cowboys defensive coordinator was Dan Quinn who originally cut his teeth with the Seattle Seahawks. That is the same coaching tree that Saleh shared with the Seahawks and there is connective tissue with the schematics. Ulbrich also crossed over with Quinn on the Atlanta Falcons.

Some Much Needed TLC to the Interior of Jets Offensive Line

Perhaps the most underrated need on the Jets roster is depth at the center position. The green and white along with Aaron Rodgers are very high on the potential of second-year player Joe Tippmann.

However, the depth behind him is lackluster.

Another player the Jets are kicking the tires on this week is Pat Elflein. Elflein, 29, has been in the NFL for the last seven years. During that run, he has appeared in 65 games and has made 64 starts.

The former Ohio State product has 2,608 career snaps at the center position. In addition to that he has also gotten some work in at left guard (1,370 career snaps) and some at right guard (52 career snaps), per Pro Football Focus.

Elflein has played for four different NFL organizations including a stint with the Jets back in 2020. He was claimed off of waivers in November and ended up starting the final six games of the Jets’ season at left guard for the injured Alex Lewis.

If Saleh said you can never have enough defensive linemen then the same should be true for the opposite trenches. The amount of injuries the Jets have suffered on the offensive line over the last two years is criminal. A general manager’s job is to hope for the best and expect the worst.

With that being said the Jets need more depth on the interior offensive line just in case injuries hit the position again in 2024.