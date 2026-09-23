Jets $10.5 Million Defender Gets Surgery Before Lions Clash

The New York Jets placed defensive tackle David Onyemata on injured reserve on Tuesday, September 22.

Head coach Aaron Glenn revealed that Onyemata underwent “core muscle surgery.”

A media member followed up by asking if he will return before the end of the season, to which Glenn responded, “I would think so.”

Onyemata, 33, will turn 34 during the 2026 season. This offseason he signed a one-year $10.5 million contract that included $9.65 million guaranteed.

A Tough Loss for the Defense

Onyemata was expected to contribute both on and off the field for the green and white. The talented defensive tackle carried with him a reputation for stopping the run.

Last season, he was the 8th-best defensive lineman in football at stopping the run (74.0 run defense grade), per Pro Football Focus. Early on in 2026, he wasn’t finding nearly the same success. According to PFF, Onyemata has a 38.3 run defense grade this season, which ranks 102nd out of 120 qualifying defensive linemen in the NFL.

Off the field, Onyemata has an inspiring story of overcoming obstacles.

He was born and raised in Nigeria. Before arriving in Canada in 2012, he had never even heard of the sport of American football. He spent four years at Manitoba. In 2016 he was the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round of 2016. Onyemata created history, becoming the first player to ever be drafted from Manitoba in the NFL.

Onyemata crossed over with Aaron Glenn in New Orleans. They were on the same team for five seasons from 2016 through 2020. Onyemata was a Saints player, and AG was the defensive backs coach in New Orleans.

One of the Deeper Rooms on the Team

The Onyemata injury stinks, but the good news is the Jets have depth on the interior.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini bluntly stated that Onyemata “hasn’t been productive: Two games, 45 snaps, 0 tackles, 0 sacks, 3 QB pressures. More playing time for Jowon Briggs and rookie Darrell Jackson Jr.“

Onyemata (one year, $10.5 M) hasn't been productive: Two games, 45 snaps, 0 tackles, 0 sacks, 3 QB pressures. More playing time for Jowon Briggs and rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. https://t.co/jPloS7W2eV— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 23, 2026

“The Jowon Briggs film from this game is SO good, both pass AND run. I legitimately believe he has star potential and it is completely absurd he was in the doghouse in Week 1. Now with Onyemata out, should be an easy 60%+ snap guy, and that should stick when Onyemata is back,” Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor posted on X.

“Guys that won’t practice today: Kene [Nwangwu], Mason [Taylor], Kiko [Francisco Mauigoa], Minkah [Fitzpatrick]. We will see how those guys actually go through the week, but they won’t practice today. Two guys that will be practicing today that you guys have on the injury report: Joseph Ossai; he will be limited, but he will be practicing. I can see that progressing as the week goes and David Bailey, he is fine; he is fine,” Glenn explained.

The Jets defense has performed well this season. More reinforcements, like Ossai, are going to be returning sooner rather than later to help the cause.