Jets Leader Receives Ultimate Sign of Respect From Peers

Welcome back.

That is a two-fold message to linebacker Demario Davis. Firstly, welcome back to the New York Jets for your third stint on the team during your career. Secondly, welcome back to the NFL’s Top 100.

Davis was ranked the No. 95 player in the NFL based on how he performed during the 2025 season.

“After five straight years on the NFL Top 100, the venerable Davis was absent in 2025. His final season with the Saints led to a return to the all-star squad on his way back to the Jets, who signed the 14-year NFL veteran whom they drafted in the third round back in 2012. The two-time Pro Bowler set a career high in tackles during his age-36 season, helping to rally a young New Orleans squad down the stretch. He’ll be looking to lend his wisdom — and tackling prowess — to New York this fall,” NFL Media Group digital content editor Grant Gordon wrote.

Feels a Little Wrong…

Davis is currently a member of the Jets. He signed a two-year, $22 million contract to return in free agency. However, this ranking in the NFL’s Top 100 players was solely based on his impact with the Saints in 2025.

The Jets’ celebration of this accomplishment on social media feels a little off.

try not to get fired up watching this difficulty level: impossible https://t.co/ueVln30roP — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 24, 2026

Putting all that aside, it was a special year for Davis.

He set new or tied career highs at the age of 36: forced fumbles (two), fumble recovery (one), total tackles (143), and assisted tackles (79).

“NFL Pro Insight for Davis: Davis recorded 20 run stuffs, good for third in the NFL,” Gordon added.

“I never would’ve thought in a million years that I would be back two times let alone three times, but for me I always try to find a positive perspective and I guess this is just where I’m meant to be, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Davis said earlier this offseason via Jets editorial contributor Amanda Vogt. “It’s a lot of fun showing up to work every day.”

Continuing the Mission

Davis, 37, completed his mission helping the Saints turn it around. Now he has his sights on doing the same thing for the Jets.

Robby Sabo of Jets X-Factor told Jake Asman that Davis has been one of the standouts of the offseason for the green and white.

“Well, at No. 1, I had Demario. I’ll start with him because it’s the most boring one. I had Demario Davis. It’s not as though he flashed, flashed, and flashed — you could just see the presence that he commands,” Sabo explained on “The Jake Asman Show.”

The Jets sorely missed that element last season. Jamien Sherwood is an introvert. He isn’t comfortable barking out the defensive play-calling or assuming that leadership role. Davis is the opposite; he oozes leadership and is incredibly vocal.

Perhaps if Davis assumes the leadership roles on defense, Sherwood can play looser without thinking as much. That could be a potential two-for-one combo meal. The Jets get a fired-up Davis and a potentially rejuvenated Sherwood in 2026.

The team better hope that happens because they’re incredibly thin on the linebacker depth chart heading into 2026.