Jets Listed as Top Landing Spot for Potential Patriots Cap Casualty

The New York Jets could shop in a familiar aisle this offseason.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report listed the five most likely cap casualties in the NFL and connected them to potential landing spots. One of those names on the list was New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas.

“The New England Patriots have turned what was recently one of the league’s weakest receiving corps into a position of strength heading into the 2026 NFL season. Following their blockbuster A.J. Brown trade, the Pats now have seven competent wideouts set to compete in training camp,” Kay wrote.

“With five wideouts accounted for, it’s likely the Patriots will choose between Efton Chism III and DeMario Douglas for what should be the final spot in the receiving corps. Chism was a solid depth option and special teamer for the club, which could give him an edge over Douglas on cut day,” Kay explained.

“While Douglas was one of New England’s more consistent pass-catchers during his first two seasons in the NFL, the team’s ascension back into contention coincided with a reduction in usage for the 2023 sixth-rounder. He posted career lows in targets (46), receptions (31), and receiving yardage (447) last year, opening the door for a potential exit this offseason,” Kay said.

“If Douglas does hit free agency, expect him to generate a lot of interest from receiver-needy squads. The New York Jets would be a strong candidate to poach from a divisional rival, adding him to a thin receiver’s room that only goes about four deep right now,” Kay added.

One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure

If the Patriots don’t have room for Pop Douglas, the Jets certainly might.

Douglas, 25, will turn 26 during the 2026 season. He originally entered the league as the No. 210 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The former Liberty product has one year left on his $3.9 million rookie contract. He is listed at 5-foot-8 and weighs 185 pounds, according to the official Patriots online roster.

During his three-year career to date, Douglas has appeared in 48 games and has made 14 starts. With those opportunities, Douglas has been targeted 212 times and has caught 146 receptions for 1,629 receiving yards and has scored six touchdowns.

The Jets need proven pass catchers, especially for depth in case injuries hit the room.

Jets Have Unique Advantage

The green and white had a miserable season last year, finishing 3-14. However, that resulted in the team landing the No. 2 overall pick in the first round. That will also be the team’s waiver wire priority through the first month of the 2026 season.

So, in other words, from now in June through the end of September, the Jets will have second dibs on any player who is subject to waivers. The only team ahead of them will be the Las Vegas Raiders.

This avenue should provide the Jets with multiple opportunities this offseason to improve their roster.

Some players over the last handful of years that the Jets have acquired via the waiver wire include: Quincy Williams, John Franklin-Myers, and Braxton Berrios, to name a few.