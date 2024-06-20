Former Jets Draft Bust Signs With Jaguars: Report

The New York Jets whiffed on drafting wide receiver Denzel Mims, but the former second-round pick is getting another opportunity in the NFL.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted to X on Thursday, June 20 that Mims was signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The move comes shortly after Mims was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Jets WR Denzel Mims, whom the Steelers released this week, is signing today with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per sources. pic.twitter.com/wdlq2QoWiF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 20, 2024

Mims has struggled to find his footing at the NFL level. However, he’ll now have an opportunity to compete for playing time in Jacksonville’s offense while catching passes from a top quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.

At just 26 years old, this could be the move that Mims needs to revitalize his career.

Denzel Mims’ Disappointing NFL Career

Things weren’t always this tough with Mims.

Prior to his NFL career, Mims was a 4-star high school recruit in the state of Texas. He had offers from multiple schools, but decided to stay in his home state to play for Baylor.

The move paid off for Mims, who had an outstanding final three seasons for the Bears. He finished his college career with 2,925 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns, eclipsing 1,000 yards twice. He earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors as a senior with over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns.

At 6’3″ and 207 pounds, Mims drew plenty of attention in the pre-draft process with his size and college production. The Jets took a chance on him with a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, Mims couldn’t replicate his college production in New York. He never eclipsed 360 yards in a season, and has been unable to register a single touchdown in his three years in the league.

Mims requested a trade after a disappointing start to his career. The Jets eventually conceded, trading him to the Detroit Lions in exchange for late-round draft picks. He didn’t make it a month in Detroit before the team cut ties with him.

Now, after being released again by Pittsburgh, Mims could be on one of his last chances to make an impact in the NFL. If he can’t find his footing with the Jaguars, then his next opportunity might come with a league like the UFL instead.

The Jets New-Look Receiver Room

Things look quite different for the Jets at receiver than they did a year ago.

Garrett Wilson returns and remains the team’s clear No. 1 option. The former Offensive Rookie of the Year brings a top-tier skill set to the position, but the Jets wanted to add weapons to take some of the pressure off of him in 2024.

Mike Williams was brought in to serve as another veteran option on the outside. Meanwhile, general manager Joe Douglas added another weapon in the slot in Malachi Corley, a rookie out of Western Kentucky. The tape on him shows a player capable of being a dynamic playmaker after the catch, which could open up New York’s playbook.

The arrivals of Corley and Williams could push other players down the depth chart. Allen Lazard has been disappointing since arriving last offseason, but could find some value in a more rotational role for the team.

These receivers, along with a revamped offensive line, should help things go differently for Aaron Rodgers in his second season with the Jets.