Abrupt Injury to $150 Million QB Opens Trade Window for Jets

Katherine Terrell of ESPN reported that New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury “that could put his status for the 2025 season in jeopardy.”

The New York Jets stand to benefit.

Following this injury news, social media was set ablaze, connecting the dots between Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and the Saints. New Orleans holds the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Jets hold the No. 7 overall pick in April’s draft. If the Saints really want Sanders, they could get desperate because of their current quarterback situation, and they might be forced to try and trade up to secure their guy.

“Derek Carr may be out for the season with a shoulder injury. The New Orleans Saints should draft Shedeur Sanders,” longtime NFL quarterback and current analyst Robert Griffin III said. “The Saints need a spark. Shedeur is that spark.”

“Saints haven’t drafted a 1st round QB in 54 years (Archie Manning, 1971). With Derek Carr significant injury news and potential Shedeur Sanders availability, maybe now is… perfect timing,” NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe said.

Saints haven’t drafted a 1st round QB in 54 years (Archie Manning, 1971). With Derek Carr significant injury news and potential Shedeur Sanders availability, maybe now is… perfect timing. More from @nflnetwork The Insiders on #Saints QB options: pic.twitter.com/JzfMdjhjoZ — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 12, 2025

Carr has two years remaining on his $150 million contract with New Orleans.

Desperate Times Call for Desperate Measures in the Draft

According to the NFL draft value chart, the Jets’ No. 7 overall pick is worth 1,500 points. While the Saints’ No. 9 overall pick is worth 1,350 points.

The 150 point difference in value equates to a middle of the road third round pick. However, it’s important to note that the value chart is merely a guideline, not a hard and fast rule.

In other words, other variables come into play when trying to figure out the proper value in a trade. In this specific example, the Saints are desperate.

New Orleans has four quarterbacks on its roster, including Carr: Ben DiNucci, Jake Haener, and Spencer Rattler. Every QB not named Carr on that roster has extremely limited experience at the NFL level.

The Saints are in a difficult position. Carr is stuck on the team no matter what in 2025. In 2026, Carr has a $69.2 million cap hit. If New Orleans moved on from him next offseason, they would eat a $59.6 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac.

The Saints need a quarterback but don’t have many avenues to fill that void outside of the 2025 NFL draft.

The Jets Can Maximize Their Leverage to Fleece the Saints

New Orleans has nine total picks in the 2025 NFL draft: a first rounder, a second rounder, two third rounders, a fourth rounder, two sixth rounders, and two seventh rounders.

“If Sanders doesn’t go to the [New York] Giants, there aren’t many clear landing spots for him in the top 10 … and he could slide. I could see a team trading up for him — maybe even the Saints, who have nine picks,” ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr said.

In his latest mock draft, Kiper projected that Sanders would fall to the Saints, who hold the No. 9 overall pick.

The Jets could get fair value with the Saints by swapping first-round picks and picking up an extra third-rounder. However, Gang Green owes it to themselves to get the most juice out of this orange.

Instead, they should push for either the No. 40 overall pick or attempt to steal both of the Saints’ third-rounders (No. 71 and No. 93, respectively) in a draft day deal.