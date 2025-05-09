Analyst Makes Bold ‘DeSean Jackson’ Prediction About Jets Rookie

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Arian Smith has made a strong impression on day one of rookie minicamp.

“I think we’re going to get to a point this camp where Arian Smith might be in legit competition to be the #Jets WR2. He’s got an unbelievable mindset, is well-spoken, and knows what he has to work on. If he catches the football consistently, like I said, you’ve got the reincarnation of DeSean [Jackson] in 2025,” Jets beat reporter Nick Faria of Jets X-Factor posted on social media.

Smith, 23, was the No. 110 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Smith Talks Jackson Ties During Jets Media Availability

Friday, May 9, was the first day of the Jets’ three-day rookie minicamp.

Smith revealed to the press that one of his favorite players to play in the NFL is DeSean Jackson.

“I feel like I can be really good,” Smith said. “[Someone] asked who I wanted to be like, one of my favorite players to catch the ball down the field is DeSean Jackson. I feel like I can be as good as I want to be [and] as good as I work to be. So if I put the work in, I can be pretty good or good enough.”

Jackson played in the NFL for 15 years. He won a Super Bowl, earned three Pro Bowl berths, and was honored once as a second-team All-Pro.

During his NFL career, Jackson caught 641 receptions for 11,263 receiving yards and scored 62 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns.

Jackson measured in at the NFL combine at 5-foot-10 and tipped the scales at 169 pounds.

For context, Smith measured in at the NFL combine in 2025 at 6 feet and tipped the scales at 179 pounds.

Jackson ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at the 2008 NFL combine. That was the second-fastest time of any wide receiver in Indianapolis in 2008. Smith ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL combine, which was the fourth fastest of any WR.

However, Smith revealed to the media that he actually ran a 4.28 40-yard dash during his time with Georgia at the college football level. That would have been the fastest time of any wide receiver at the NFL combine in 2008 or 2025, for that matter.

A New Dimension to Smith’s Game

Smith didn’t return kicks in college.

“Not in college, but I did in high school. Hopefully, I am able to do that at this level and show you guys that I can return too,” Smith told the media.

Jackson, the player Smith has been compared to, was a dynamic punt returner in the NFL.

He averaged 9.4 yards per punt return across his career. Jackson returned four of those back to the house for touchdowns. The most notable of which was “The Miracle at the New Meadowlands.”

The Jets have a plan to use Smith as a vertical threat and with manufactured touches. However, if he can also contribute as a return man, Smith could be even more dangerous at the NFL level.