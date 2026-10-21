Jets Get Good News Days Before Dolphins Clash

The New York Jets received some good injury news days before their scheduled contest versus the Miami Dolphins.

“Good afternoon. When it comes to injuries, guys that won’t practice today, but we’re going to see exactly how the week goes, is Breece Hall and Kene (Nwangwu). So, again, won’t practice today, we’ll see exactly how that goes into tomorrow and how the week goes with that. Two guys that won’t practice today also will be Kiko (Mauigoa) and JO (Joseph Ossai), so those guys will be week-to-week more than anything. Guys that will be practicing on a limited basis: AD (Adonai Mitchell), Dylan Parham, again they’re starting to work themselves back in. T’Vondre Sweat, he’ll be limited, he’ll be fine, and then Will McDonald, he’ll be limited, but he’ll be fine, too,” Glenn explained.

Parham hasn’t practiced since suffering a knee injury during the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions. So this is an encouraging sign. He has missed the last three games.

Mitchell practicing on a limited basis is also another encouraging sign. He hurt his finger in the lead-up to the Lions game in Week 3. Initially, after the injury, he practiced on a limited basis throughout that week. However, the Jets quickly determined that he couldn’t play with it, so he stopped practicing and had surgery on the finger.

After missing the last four games, Mitchell has now returned to practice.

More Information on Mitchell

Glenn was asked if this Mitchell situation is now a “pain tolerance” issue.

“Yeah, I would say that. I would say the pain tolerance deal. So again, we’ll see how that goes as the week goes,” Glenn responded.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted that Mitchell was participating in positional drills on Wednesday, October 21.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic posted a nine-second video clip of Mitchell warming up and said, “[He] appears to just be wearing gloves on his hands now.”

Better Protection for Jets

When Parham went down, the Jets replaced him in the lineup with Jordan Meredith.

Meredith, 28, is a six-year veteran interior offensive lineman. He has appeared in four games and has made three starts with the Jets.

With those opportunities, Meredith has received a 61.4 overall grade, a 65.1 run block grade, and a 55.2 pass block grade. Those rank 39th, 33rd, and 51st among 77 qualifying guards, per Pro Football Focus.

According to PFF, he has given up three sacks this season and has committed two penalties.

Parham, before getting hurt, was performing at a significantly higher level. In those same PFF metrics, he received an 88.7 overall grade, a 90.4 run block grade, and a 75.9 pass block grade. Those rank 2nd, 1st, and 12th among 77 qualifying guards, per PFF.

In other words, Parham can’t get back to the lineup soon enough. It is still too early in the week to say whether he or Mitchell will be good to go on Sunday, but there are some promising signs that they aren’t that far away from returning.