Jets Kick the Tires on Michael Jordan Amid Injury Issues

The New York Jets are turning over every stone, including Michael Jordan. Well, no, not the one you’re thinking about.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that the Jets worked out four offensive linemen on Tuesday, September 29. That group included Michael Jordan, Nick Dawkins, Daniel Brunskill, and Jimmy Morrissey.

It’s safe to say Michael Jordan, the football player, is nowhere near as famous as Michael Jordan, the basketball player.

Jordan, 28, entered the NFL as the No. 136 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He has bounced around the league for the last eight years. Jordan has suited up for six teams, including two separate stints with the Green Bay Packers.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman has appeared in 78 games and has made 49 starts during his NFL career.

Not a Good Sign

During the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Jets lost starting left guard Dylan Parham to injury.

On Tuesday, September 29, ESPN New York’s Jake Asman asked analyst Will Parkinson for an update on Parham’s injury:

“I think [Dylan] Parham is a little scary; they ruled him out immediately with a knee & he couldn’t walk,” Parkinson said on “The Jake Asman Show.”

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn didn’t provide an update after the game or at his Monday media availability. He said he’d provide the next update on Wednesday, September 30.

It isn’t a good sign that the Jets decided to work out four offensive linemen. That feels like a lot more than a random coincidence.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini posted on X, “Jets roster moves: Loading up on interior-line insurance due to the Dylan Parham knee injury, the Jets signed G/C Jimmy Morrissey (15 career games) and G/C Nick Dawkins (Ravens UDFA) to the practice squad, team announces. Dawkins is the son of former NBA star Darryl Dawkins.

Adversity Comes Knocking

If this Parham injury is as serious as many expect it to be, then a historic Jets streak will come to a screeching halt. Last season the Jets started the same five offensive linemen for the entire 17-game schedule. They were the only NFL team to accomplish that feat last year. For the Jets as a franchise, they hadn’t pulled that off since the 2012 season.

It was a special, one-of-a-kind type of season from that perspective. However, all good things must come to an end. It seemed extremely unlikely that the Jets would go back-to-back seasons with a fully healthy offensive line.

When Parham went down, the Jets replaced the former Las Vegas Raiders big man with another former Las Vegas Raiders big man.

Jordan Meredith was the Parham replacement in Week 3 against the Lions in the middle of the game. Bluntly, he didn’t play well. He finished with a 45.2 overall grade, a 52.5 run block grade, and a 30.0 pass block grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He was one of the bottom 10-ranked Jets by PFF in Week 3.

Former Jets quarterback Mike White joined “Jets Final Drive” and explained that Meredith was the player who screwed up the protection call against Detroit, which resulted in a Geno Smith fumble that lost the game.