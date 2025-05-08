Ex-Jets WR Takes Shot at Team After Signing $5 Million Bills Deal

A former New York Jets wide receiver took a jab at his old team.

Elijah Moore, 25, signed a one-year $5 million deal with the Buffalo Bills following the 2025 NFL draft, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

WR Elijah Moore to sign with Bills on 1-year deal worth $5M max. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/2JunED0BoK — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2025

During his introductory press conference, Moore was asked why things didn’t work out with his previous teams.

“For me, yeah, I have run into some quarterback trouble. I can’t throw the ball to myself,” Moore said. “It’s not an ‘I’ type of sport, this is a team sport. Like I can’t throw the ball to myself, and if you have a great quarterback but he doesn’t have good blockers, he can’t throw the ball right neither. If you don’t have coaches putting people in positions, you see what I’m saying? There is a lot that goes on.”

Did new #Bills WR Elijah Moore take a shot at his old team the #Jets? 🧐 ‘I have run into some quarterback trouble. I can’t throw the ball to myself,’ 😳 Moore said when asked why things didn’t work out with his old teams. ‘It’s not an ‘I’ type of sport, this is a team sport.… pic.twitter.com/W6OG5D5nlA — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 8, 2025

Slivers of Truth to What Moore Said About the Jets

Moore did run into quarterback issues, specifically during his time with the Jets.

Moore was the No. 34 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. Two years later, in March of 2023, Moore and a third-rounder were traded to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a second-rounder.

During his two seasons in New York, Moore played with five different quarterbacks.

In no particular order: Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco, Josh Johnson, and Chris Streveler.

That Motley Crüe was a likely key contributor to Moore’s lack of production on the field. Moore appeared in 27 games and made 15 starts with the Jets. During that stretch, Moore finished with 80 receptions for 984 receiving yards and scored seven total touchdowns.

Moore spent two seasons with the Browns. He appeared in 34 games and made 25 starts. He racked up 120 receptions for 1,178 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns.

In Cleveland, Moore played with even more quarterbacks. All in all, Moore played with seven quarterbacks during that stretch.

In no particular order: Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bailey Zappe, Flacco, PJ Walker, and Jeff Driskel.

Moore will undoubtedly play with the best QB he has ever had in his career with Josh Allen and the Bills. Perhaps that unlocks a new Moore level at the NFL level.

Moore Provided Some Hypocritical Comments to the Media

The former Ole Miss product explained that this isn’t an “I” type of sport, but rather everything is built on “team,” after signing with Buffalo.

One of the reasons Moore was jettisoned from New York was because of several blowups with the team.

The Jets started the 2022 season 4-2 after upsetting the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau.

“Moore’s frustration had been building for weeks, but it didn’t become public until Sunday night. A few hours after the 27-10 upset of the Green Bay Packers — a game in which he had no official targets — Moore tweeted his feelings,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on October 20, 2022.

“If I say what I really wanna say … I’ll be the selfish guy… we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Butter sweet for me em but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet Just know I don’t understand either,” Moore posted on social media via Cimini.

Later that week in practice, Moore exploded.

“That Thursday, Moore surprised teammates and coaches by blowing up on [offensive coordinator Mike] LaFleur, telling him to ‘go [expletive] yourself’ and ‘you suck,’ according to multiple people who witnessed the interaction,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed on January 19, 2023.

The Jets were winning games as a team, but Moore was clearly more focused on himself and his stats.

Perhaps Moore has matured from his time with the Jets, but some of his answers in 2025 don’t match up with what transpired back in 2021 and 2022.

“I feel like in the past I had to do a better job of maybe handling, like, when I got to the league, understanding that. It’s not just like oh, if you work hard and you feel like you’re the best player like you’re gonna get the ball. It’s not like that. Other guys are getting paid, the defensive players are getting paid more or just as much as you, so it’s just something I felt like I had to adapt to. Overall, it has been a learning lesson, but everywhere I have been has been a blessing, but I feel like this is the better opportunity,” Moore said.

Moore will have a chance to prove that with the reigning MVP at quarterback in 2025.