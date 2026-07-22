Jets Make Seismic Jump in Roster Talent Ranking in 2026

The New York Jets have hit the upgrade button in a major way.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz revealed his rankings of each NFL team’s talent under the age of 25. Last year, the Jets ranked 28th in the NFL in these rankings, but this year they surged all the way to 7th best in the league.

According to Schatz, the Jets have two blue-chip players on the roster:

This list ranks players who are under the age of 25. Any players that are above that threshold are not considered for these rankings.

Schatz highlighted two players who no longer qualify for the Jets:

Running back Breece Hall

Guard Joe Tippmann

Hall turned 25 in May, and Tippmann turned 25 in March. Any player who turns 25 before September 1 was eliminated from consideration in these rankings.

Jets Uniquely Qualify for These Rankings

The Jets and the Cleveland Browns were the only two teams featured in the top seven that didn’t have a blue-chip quarterback on the roster. Every other team on the list in front of them possessed one of those types of players.

“Here’s our first team that doesn’t have a young quarterback, unless you want to count 22-year-old fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik. No, the leader of the youth for the Jets is No. 2 pick Bailey, who will be 23 in August. The Jets’ defense also has 24-year-old safety Malachi Moore, 22-year-old cornerback Azareye’h Thomas, and 21-year-old nickelback D’Angelo Ponds,” Schatz wrote.

“On offense, the young talent is led by the bookends of the line, with left tackle Olu Fashanu now 23 and right tackle Membou just 22. First-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is 22, and Adonai Mitchell — acquired from the Colts last season in the Sauce Gardner deal — is still just 23. At tight end, the Jets have 16th pick Kenyon Sadiq, who doesn’t turn 22 until March, along with 22-year-old Mason Taylor,” Schatz added.

Jets Are in a Great Spot

So what does this all mean? For the first time in a long time, the Jets are set up for success.

I was doing a radio appearance on WGR550 out in Buffalo, New York, on Wednesday, July 22. The host said he noticed how talented the Jets roster is and said the only thing they seem to be missing is a quarterback.

It’s a bizarre thing to say on the surface, but the Jets are one of the better landing spots for a young quarterback in 2027. They are overflowing with young weapons at wide receiver, running back, and tight end. The offensive line is average with multiple potential above-average players, which could push this unit up the charts.

In theory, next offseason, the Jets, who hold three first-round draft picks in 2027, can pluck a rookie quarterback off the tree and insert him into a perfect situation to develop and thrive in.

Finding a quarterback is easier said than done, but the Jets are more ready than perhaps they ever have been.

For now, the Jets will rely upon 35-year-old Geno Smith to steady the ship. With this much talent, he should have an opportunity to do so.