Ex-Jets Quarterback Signs Back With AFC East Rival Ahead of Week 6

The New York Jets secured a much-needed 17-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 to move to 2-3 on the season.

They’ve continued to rally behind veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who’s played solid football through five weeks. He’s completing 69.4% of his passes for 1,084 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Backing him up is rookie QB Cade Klubnik, whom the Jets drafted out of Clemson. Klubnik beat out fellow 2025 rookie Brady Cook for the backup job, and the Jets ultimately waived Cook during final roster cuts ahead of this season.

Cook’s Rollercoaster 2026 Season

It’s been a rollercoaster for the former Missouri star. He was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins one day after the Jets waived him.

Yet, on Oct. 10, just last week, the Dolphins waived Cook from the active 53-man roster to clear a spot for another player who was coming off injured reserve.

Cook Signs Back With Dolphins

Cook hit the open market and became available for any team to claim. However, no team claimed him, and after he cleared waivers, reports emerged Tuesday that he had signed back with the Dolphins, joining their practice squad.

Via Dolphins: “We have signed quarterback Brady Cook to the practice squad and released running back Jarquez Hunter from the practice squad.”

Roster Moves | We have signed quarterback Brady Cook to the practice squad and released running back Jarquez Hunter from the practice squad. https://t.co/4pJZz4ISbe — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 13, 2026

Cook’s NFL Career

While Cook has not appeared in any games for the Dolphins this season, he made five appearances with the Jets as a rookie in 2025 and started four of those games.

He struggled during that stretch, as New York went 0-4 in his starts. Cook completed 57.5% of his passes for 739 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing 13 times for 49 yards.