New York Jets rookie David Bailey appears to have dodged a bullet with his late-game injury. That is the most important thing.

Bailey dominated amid a multi-score win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 12 and made history in the process.

The No. 2 overall pick finished with four total tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

“Jets rookie David Bailey has his 4th game with 2+ sacks, tied for the most by a rookie since sacks became official in 1982 (Mark Anderson and Aldon Smith). He’s only the 2nd Jets player to accomplish the feat, rookie or not, along with Mark Gastineau (1983 & 1984),” ESPN Insights posted.

“Another David Bailey note: With 11.5 sacks, he’s tied with Leslie O’Neal in 1986 for the most through 11 career games since sacks became official in 1982,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared.

Bailey Is Chasing History

With his two sacks against the Dolphins, Bailey now has more sacks than any other rookie in Jets franchise history.

Hugh Douglas held the record with 10 sacks for 31 years (1995). It has now fallen with Bailey having 11.5, and he still has five more games to pad the stats through the rest of the 2026 regular season.

It is even more impressive than that. NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY shared on social media that Bailey currently has the 9th most sacks of any player in Jets history regardless of his rookie status.

Jets single-season sack leaders all time:

Mark Gastineau (22) Mark Gastineau (19) Mark Gastineau (13.5) John Abraham (13) Dennis Byrd (13) Shaun Ellis (12.5) Quinnen Williams (12) Muhammad Wilkerson (12) David Bailey (11.5)

“There’s a real path to him getting to No. 3 — AS A ROOKIE,” Hughes explained.

There Is More Meat on the Bone

Bailey is awesome as is. He is having a historic season for the green and white. However, when you consider he’s a rookie, it’s hard not to think about what he will look like a few years from now. Bailey should only get better as he gets more experienced and adds even more moves to his repertoire.

Another thing that should benefit Bailey is some more help on defense. The talented defender has really been doing it all on his own. The Jets don’t have another dynamic pass rusher opposite of Bailey. So everyone knows how special Bailey has been this season, and he still continues to put up numbers.

Imagine what can happen if the Jets invest more premium resources around him. Then opposing offenses will have to make business decisions on a play-to-play basis. Who do you double cover? If you don’t, which player could take advantage?

These last two years for the Jets have been rough. There haven’t been many wins, and hope has been faint. One look at Bailey should make you feel really good about the future of this franchise.

The Jets got it right with the No. 2 overall pick, and if you look at their history of drafting, that hasn’t always been a guarantee.