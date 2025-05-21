Flying Under the Radar? Jets Second Year RB Could be a ‘Hidden Gem’ in 2025

The Jets offense wasn’t quite as productive as many New York fans were hoping for last season with a healthy Aaron Rodgers under center.

One of the bigger disappointments from last year was the dip in production from Breece Hall, which has one analyst believing one second year Jets RB could be a hidden gem entering the 2025 NFL season.

Isaiah Davis Pinpointed as Surprising Sleeper Fantasy Football Option Entering 2025 NFL Season

At moments, Breece Hall looked like he was in a full fledged dogfight for his leading role in the Jets’ backfield with imposing rookie RB Braelon Allen, who surprisingly rushed 92 times for 334 yards and two rushing scores in 2024.

Yet, Derek Brown of FantasyPros believes Isaiah Davis could actually be the second year back who emerges as the top backup option behind Hall over Allen.

Brown wrote, “I’ll grab Isaiah Davis late in as many startup drafts as possible. He may overtake Braelon Allen as the Jets’ RB2 in camp. If Breece Hall gets moved either before the season or during it, Davis could assume the starting job and not Allen.”

This analysis was found in FantasyPros article about dynasty fantasy football options entering the 2025 NFL season, which pinpoint players they describe as “hidden gems” with the potential for an expanded role in the future.

In other words, the point of the article is to be a bit bold with your takes — but Davis was clearly behind Allen in the backfield pecking order last year. When you include Hall still being on the roster, despite some whispers about him being available via trade, it does put Davis seemingly a bit far away from a significant amount of volume in the New York offense.

Brown added, “Yes, I know he only had 30 carries last year, but his per-carry numbers were quite nice, and they trumped Allen’s. Davis had a 6.7% explosive run rate, a 20% missed tackle rate, and a whopping 3.10 yards after contact per attempt (per Fantasy Points Data). Davis is a free high-upside dart throw in startups.”

These per touch analytics do paint a nice picture for a player who made the most of his limited opportunities in 2024, but Davis would have to definitively overtake Allen on the depth chart to be the second option behind Hall in an offense that is expected to be fairly run dominant with Justin Fields under center.

Isaiah Davis 2025 Outlook

Could Davis make a significant leap in production with more touches in year two? Absolutely. Is he likely to have a breakout year if both Hall and Allen stay healthy? It’s not impossible, but could be very tricky to have a huge impact alongside a pair of very of very talented backs with a dynamic dual threat quarterback also eating into the rushing production of all three players.

Hall being potentially open via trade is where a true breakout year could be in store for Davis.

What are the odds of Hall being traded? That is a bit difficult to pinpoint given the NFL Draft has come and gone, but it is not impossible considering we saw a blockbuster deal with George Pickens being dealt to the Dallas Cowboys.

Ultimately, Davis projects like a player who deserves more touches. If he either earns that opportunity outright by outplaying his fellow backfield counterparts or a role opens via injury or trade — then Davis could be a breakout candidate in 2025.