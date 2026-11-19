New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn made one play-caller change last week; could he opt for another this week?

Glenn was asked what his confidence level is in Frank Reich. He responded with a confused expression, “Where’s my confidence with Frank? As in…”

The reporter clarified that he was referencing Reich’s job security in his role.

“Guys, I have a lot of confidence in Frank,” Glenn responded dismissively.

It sounds like the Jets won’t be making a change, but keep in mind that last year Justin Fields finished with negative 10 passing yards against the Denver Broncos, the worst passing performance in Jets franchise history, and Glenn responded dismissively when asked about Fields’ job security.

“What kind of question is that?” Glenn asked last year.

A week later, the Jets benched Fields.

Glenn Might Want to Consider a Change

The head coach might want to work on how he responds to some of these questions. Glenn’s tone suggested that the question was out of pocket, but if you look at the stats, it makes sense why people would question Reich.

The Jake Asman Show X account highlighted some of the offensive issues this season, including:

Haven’t scored a touchdown in nine straight quarters

32nd in red-zone TD% (37.9%)

28th in sacks allowed/game (3.2)

27th in points/play (0.324)

26th in scoring (19.4 PPG)

Does that sound like someone who shouldn’t be questioned?

The fact of the matter is that Glenn is running out of levers to pull. Could the Jets change offensive play-callers? Sure, but is it going to matter? At this point, it seems like that would be rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.

ESPN NFL reporter Kimberley Martin said on ESPN New York that Glenn’s time as the HC of the NYJ is running out.

“I mean, listen, it’s the NFL, I understand it’s the NFL, so anything can happen, like if the Jets run the table, could it happen [he keeps his job]? Sure, but every indication I’ve gotten from people in the league yeah, [Glenn] is on borrowed time,” Martin explained.

Rookie Is Waiting in the Wings

Geno Smith was limited in practice on Wednesday, November 18, with an ankle. Smith said if everything goes according to plan, he will be starting at quarterback in Week 11 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, with Smith limited in practice, rookie Cade Klubnik received some additional reps just in case. Klubnik has mostly gotten scout-team reps week to week.

“Yeah, I think for the most part, I think every backup quarterback goes through the same process, and they prepare like they’re going to be the starter, and we expect Cade to do the same thing. I don’t think his process changes at all, and I think that’s across the league with any backup, they operate that way … Yeah, we usually do that within practice anyway of guys getting reps, and then we always have competition periods to where those guys get to go against sometimes the first defense or the second defense or whatnot. I think he’ll have a fair amount of reps when it comes to that,” Glenn explained.