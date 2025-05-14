Full 2025 Jets Schedule Leaked out, Social Media Erupts

The full 2025 New York Jets schedule has been leaked on social media.

An image of what appeared to be the 2025 Jets schedule was floating around the internet. Jets analyst Matt O’Leary said that leak “seems to be accurate from what I’ve been told.”

Here is that full schedule broken down into pieces.

Week 1, the Jets are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 pm. This will feature a Justin Fields revenge angle against Pittsburgh, whom he played for last season. This also leaves the door open for an Aaron Rodgers revenge game against the Jets, whom he played for over the last two years.

Rodgers remains a free agent, but the expectation is that he will eventually suit up for Pittsburgh.

In Week 2, the Jets will host a second straight home game, this time against the Buffalo Bills at 1 pm.

After two straight home games to open the season, the Jets are then predicted to hit the road for two straight contests.

In Week 3, the Jets travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers at 1 pm. The Jets will stay in Florida in Week 4 to play against the rival Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.

2nd Quarter of the Jets 2025 Leaked Schedule

In Week 5, the Jets are set to host the Dallas Cowboys for a 1 pm tilt.

The Week 6 international game against the Denver Broncos in London has already been confirmed by both teams and the NFL.

It appears the Jets chose not to take their bye week following the London trip based on the leaked schedule. Instead, the Jets will host the Carolina Panthers for a 1 pm contest in Week 7.

In Week 8, the Jets hit the road to play the always dangerous Cincinnati Bengals at 1 pm.

The bye week falls in Week 9.

3rd Quarter of the Jets 2025 Leaked Schedule

In Week 10, the Jets host the Cleveland Browns for a 1 pm game.

Then the Jets will face a short week against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football to start Week 11.

Last year, the Jets hosted the Patriots for a Thursday Night Football game in Week 3. A year later, they will flip locations, keep the teams, and make it a little later in the year.

In Week 12, the Jets face one of their toughest games on the schedule as they travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens.

After the Baltimore tip, the Jets have back-to-back home games. In Week 13, they will host the Atlanta Falcons for a 1 pm game. Then, in Week 14, the Jets will host the Dolphins for their second matchup at 1 pm.

Final Quarter of the Jets 2025 Leaked Schedule

The Jets finish the season with three of their final four games on the road.

In Week 15, the Jets head to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars at 1 pm. In Week 16, the green and white will head to New Orleans to battle the Saints.

The one home game in the final four will be the Jets hosting the Patriots in Week 17 at 1 pm.

Finally, the Jets finish the season in Buffalo against the Bills, with the time to be determined at a later date.

Some fans were excited about the number of 1 pm games. Others were pissed about the difficulty.