Jets Get a Wave of Good News Before Bills Contest

The New York Jets are getting some much needed reinforcements for their Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Eight players appeared on the injury report for the Jets on Thursday, November 12. Head coach Aaron Glenn said the only player that is being ruled out for Sunday’s contest is not often used linebacker Trevin Wallace.

“Everybody else will be full: Jarvis Brownlee Jr, Harrison Phillips, Omar Cooper Jr, Joseph Ossai, Nahshon Wright, and Garrett Wilson,” Glenn stated.

Glenn explained that Wilson has “one more step to go through before he is cleared” from the NFL’s concussion protocol.

The good news is that Glenn said he “sees that happening” and is “confident” that he will be out there on Sunday.

The only other player who appears to be up in the air is rookie defensive back VJ Payne. Payne is “still going through his process, so we will see how that operates,” Glenn said. The Jets can activate him off IR on Saturday, November 14 or next week. If they don’t Payne will be out for the rest of the season.

Jets Are Going to Need All Hands on Deck

According to Vegas Insider, Buffalo opened as a seven point favorite on the road against the Jets. That line has only increased throughout the week. Depending on your betting app of choice, the Jets are either +7.5, +8, or a +8.5 point underdog at home.

Buffalo is tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the best record in the NFL (7-1).

“It’s the first time since 1993 the Bills have opened a season 7-1 or better. A win over the Jets (2-7) — who they’ve beaten in their past five meetings — would give them their best start since 1991, when they began 10-1 on the way to a second straight Super Bowl appearance,” the Associated Press wrote.

Bad Matchup on Paper

“The spiraling defense has allowed 32 points per game over the team’s current four-game losing streak. Glenn said he’s ‘looking at everything’ in an attempt to halt the slide. He doesn’t have many personnel options, though it appears that disgruntled edge rusher Will McDonald IV will get more playing time than usual. The Jets have another long interception drought brewing — five straight games without a pick, 15 shy of the league record (set by them just prior to the current five-game slump),” ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote.

Those aren’t good metrics. They’re even worse when you consider the opponent the Jets are set to face.

Buffalo has the No. 1 offense in the league (386.4 yards per game), No. 2 rushing offense (146.9 rushing yards per game), and the No. 1 scoring offense (32.0 points per game), per ESPN.

You know what they say about a stoppable force and a movable object. This is a strength versus a weakness. Not an ideal matchup to say the least.

If the Jets are going to pull off the upset they will need all of their offensive weapons which for the first time in a long time they’re getting.