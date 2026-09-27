Jets Dodge Bullet on Garrett Wilson Injury During Loss to Lions

There was a scary moment at the end of the Week 3 New York Jets versus Detroit Lions game.

Garrett Wilson was sandwiched between two Lions defenders when Geno Smith targeted him in the fourth quarter. Wilson, after getting hit by both players, lay on the ground and received medical attention. Wilson ended up walking off under his own power, but he was grimacing and appeared to be frustrated.

After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn explained that Wilson was evaluated for a head injury. He “cleared” the evaluation process and Glenn said he will be “just fine.”

The Jets lost in Week 3, 31-24. Gang Green was driving down the field with an opportunity to either tie the game or to go for a two-point conversion to potentially win it in regulation.

The Jets were at the Lions’ 28-yard line down seven points. Smith got sacked for a 13-yard loss and was stripped of the ball. Detroit recovered and secured victory.

This was the first turnover the Jets have committed this season through the first three games of the season.

Wilson Was Having a Game for the Ages

The former Ohio State product was targeted 13 times, catching 10 passes, for 107 receiving yards, and a touchdown. He averaged 10.7 yards per reception.

It was a tough situation for the Jets. They were down several key pass catchers, including Mason Taylor, Adonai Mitchell, and Omar Cooper Jr.

Several players had to step up to the plate to fill in the void, and Wilson was one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Jets Running Game Continues to Struggle

The green and white continue to be one-dimensional.

In Week 3, the Jets finished with 19 rushing attempts for 58 rushing yards, and they averaged 3.1 yards per carry. Breece Hall specifically had 13 carries for 32 rushing yards, and he averaged 2.5 yards per carry.

This is the second straight week that Hall couldn’t find his groove.

In Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, Hall finished with 16 carries for 29 rushing yards, and he averaged 1.8 yards per carry.

The Big Time Player Made Big Time Plays

Jahmyr Gibbs is the highest-paid running back in the NFL. He certainly played like it against the Jets.

He led the team in rushing (99 yards), rushing attempts (20), average yards per carry (5.0), and rushing touchdowns (two). Gibbs also hurt the Jets through the air. He also led the team in receptions (seven), receiving yards (67), and tied for the team lead in targets (eight) and receiving touchdowns (one).

It was unrealistic to think the Jets could stop Gibbs, but the hope was that they could contain him. That clearly didn’t happen in Week 3 and was a big reason the Jets fell to 1-2 on the season.

The Jets lost the turnover battle (-1), tied in penalties (four), and matched even in several key categories. Detroit had 24 first downs, and the Jets had 22 first downs. The Jets had 61 total plays versus the Lions’ 64 total plays.