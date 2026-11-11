Aaron Glenn Shares 2-Word Update on Garrett Wilson Jets Injury

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson missed the Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs due to injury.

So how is he looking heading into the Week 10 home contest against the Buffalo Bills? Head coach Aaron Glenn announced that Wilson will be “limited” in practice on Wednesday. He missed this past game because he didn’t clear the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Glenn said he is “very hopeful” that Wilson will be able to play on Sunday.

“Am I hopeful? Yes. Yes, very hopeful. We will see how this week plays out,” Glenn responded.

Wilson’s Absence Was Felt on Sunday

Week 9 presented a unique opportunity for the Jets. There has been chatter about a potential Wilson trade on social media. With him out of the lineup, the rest of the Jets offense had a chance to prove that they can thrive without him in the lineup.

Spoiler alert: that didn’t happen.

When Wilson is on the football field, he draws the attention of opposing defensive coordinators. Teams throw everything and the kitchen sink to try and take him out of the game: double teaming, bracket coverage, shading, and even putting a safety over the top.

Without Wilson on the field, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo didn’t have to do any of that. Instead, he could spread his attention to all of the other weapons on the Jets offense. What was the result? One of the worst offensive performances by the Jets this season.

Geno Smith threw for the second-fewest passing yards (165) in a game this season. He averaged 5.2 passing yards per attempt, which was the worst mark of the season for Smith. The offense was forced to do plenty of dinking-and-dunking and failed to consistently attack the deeper parts of the field:

Omar Cooper Jr: eight receptions for 58 receiving yards

Kenyon Sadiq: four receptions for 49 receiving yards

Breece Hall: three receptions for 26 receiving yards

Braelon Allen: two receptions for 21 receiving yards

Mason Taylor: one reception for 11 receiving yards

Adonai Mitchell: zero receptions for zero receiving yards on seven targets

Two players didn’t practice on Wednesday: linebacker Trevin Wallace and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

“We will see how that goes during the week,” Glenn said.

Four players were listed as limited participants for Wednesday’s practice: wide receivers Cooper and Wilson, pass rusher Joseph Ossai, and Nahshon Wright.

“Those guys are doing well, but they will be limited today,” Glenn explained.

Rookie VJ Payne has yet to be activated to the roster. Last week, the Jets activated his 21-day practice window; they have two more weeks left to activate him. If they do, Payne will be added to the 53-man roster. If they don’t, Payne will be ruled out for the rest of the 2026 season.

“VJ is still going through his process, and he will be full today. So I like exactly where he is,” Glenn said.

Payne was a full participant through three days of practice last week. So he seems to be trending in the right direction to return either this week or next week.