Garrett Wilson Is Happier After Jets Position Change on Offense

Garrett Wilson is in a better place for the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted on Sunday, September 20, that Wilson has moved away from the slot and is primarily operating as a boundary receiver.

“Wilson lined up as a slot receiver on only four of 46 offensive plays (9%) in last week’s opener, a significant drop from his first four seasons (29%),” Cimini wrote.

“This represents a philosophical shift, which began last season, when he mentioned to coach Aaron Glenn that he’d like to be used more often on the outside. Wilson huddled with new offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who was on board,” Cimini revealed.

It paid immediate dividends in Week 1. The former Ohio State product led the team in receptions (six), receiving yards (79), and in targets (seven).

Wilson Is Happier in This New Role

“I think it just makes sense,” Wilson told ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I ended up catching a lot of passes these past three, four years at 4 yards, 5 yards, and my back’s to the defense, and I get smacked after. I can do that, and it’s cool, but it’s just back to my roots for me.”

“It’s more like playing true receiver, that one-on-one game with the corner. You end up catching more passes down the field, and you’re just more away from all the — I’m not a huge guy. Those guys in the interior, the defense, are big guys. It just gives me more space to operate, which I like a lot. I think that’s where I’m my best,” Wilson told ESPN.

The former Ohio State product made league history through his first three seasons. He became one of only five wide receivers to register at least 80 receptions and at least 1,000 yards through a player’s first three NFL seasons.

Wilson was on pace to continue that hot streak in 2025, but injuries robbed him of that opportunity. He finished with career lows in games played (seven), catches (36), and receiving yards (395).

This New Role Compliments QB1 Beautifully

Wilson wants to line up on the outside more? No problem.

Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith was 8-of-9 for 133 passing yards when targeting wide receivers aligned out wide, according to Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot.

Wilson accounted for five catches for 73 yards and Adonai Mitchell hauled in all three of his targets for 60 receiving yards when aligned outside.

Beat reporter Nick Faria of Jets on SI told me during the offseason that the change at quarterback from Justin Fields to Geno Smith would be night and day. He wasn’t lying.

Last season, Fields finished with four games under 55 passing yards for the Jets. Last year, Smith finished with seven games with at least 200 passing yards.

The former West Virginia product has a stronger arm and is more willing to take chances. Now that can lead to turnovers. Smith led the NFL in interceptions in 2025 (17). He was also the most-sacked QB in football (55).

Neither of those problems was an issue against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

Smith didn’t have a turnover, nor was he sacked a single time. That is winning football. Faria told me on “The Manchild Show with Boy Green Digital” that you can “punch” the Jets’ ticket to the playoffs if those two themes ring true throughout the season.

The Jets, of course, haven’t been to the playoffs in 15 years. Over that same span of time, they have only had one winning season, and that was 11 years ago.