Ridiculous Garrett Wilson Jets Trade Rumors Need to Stop

Another day and another Garrett Wilson New York Jets trade article.

The madness needs to stop until we get a substantive update. Does Wilson request a trade at some point this offseason? Okay, let the trade articles go hog wild because until then it is just wild speculation.

This Ridiculous ESPN Wilson Jets Trade Article Takes the Cake

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz wrote a column in which he projected bold moves for every NFL team, either through free agency, the 2025 NFL draft, or trade.

His bold prediction for the New York Jets was that they would trade away rising star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Schatz explained that Wilson was unsatisfied with his “usage” this past season. He then claimed that Wilson’s usage would have been better had Aaron Rodgers not showered his friends with targets like Davante Adams and Allen Lazard.

“New York is likely going to cut both Adams and Lazard, which makes it even harder to trade Wilson because there won’t be anything left in the wide receiver room. But trading Wilson would also mean a fresh start with new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand,” Schatz explained.

A fresh start with … nothing at wide receiver? What about a fresh start for a first-time NFL play caller where he gets to build his offense around a 24-year-old superstar wide receiver? That explanation from Schatz, an ESPN analyst, makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.

Get this. The bold prediction for the Houston Texans in that same column was for them to trade for Wilson.

“The 25th selection and a Day 2 pick in 2026 should get this trade done,” Schatz said.

No, it shouldn’t pal, not even close. A late first-round pick and a second or third-round pick a year from now “should get this trade done?” What planet am I living on?

Wilson entered the NFL as the No. 10 overall pick in the first round in 2022. Now three years later the Jets can transform that into a much worse first-round pick and a random day-two pick? How does that make sense?

Something Just Doesn’t Add Up

The former Ohio State product has more receiving yards through his first three seasons than any Jets receiver in team history.

If the Jets were going to deal him, and they shouldn’t, the negotiations should start at two first-round picks. Wilson is only 24 years of age and still has two years left of team control on his rookie contract. After that, the team can then play the franchise tag game to control him for an additional three years.

So if Wilson has problems with the New York Packers, wouldn’t getting rid of everybody make him happier?

The Jets already publicly announced that they are parting ways with Rodgers. The full expectation is Lazard and Adams are packing their bags and joining him.

If Wilson’s usage was affected by all of those guys that shouldn’t be a problem in 2025 since all of those people will be gone next season.

When you look at the wide receiver room, the top three guys before free agency are going to be Wilson, Malachi Corley, and Xavier Gipson.

If Wilson was worried about usage and targets in 2024 that doesn’t sound like that’ll be a problem in 2025 based on who he is projected to be playing alongside.