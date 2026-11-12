Jets Have Interest in Extending QB Geno Smith, Says Insider

The New York Jets had opportunities to move Geno Smith ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline. The team refused.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed one of the reasons they took that stance is that “they are expected to seriously consider bringing him back in 2027.”

Smith already had plenty of supporters in the Jets’ building. During the offseason, they struck a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to bring him in. However, he has won even more people over since he has been in the building.

“As part of his typical daily routine, Smith woke up early Tuesday to get some ‘body work’ done around 7 a.m. Around 9:30, he was in the weight room at the Jets’ facility working out. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Smith game-planned for Sunday’s opponent, the Buffalo Bills. He got more of that ‘body work’ in from 2-5 p.m.,” Rosenblatt described. “That’s a typical Tuesday for Smith. He doesn’t change his routine for anyone or anything outside the Jets’ building. The team is 2-7, but that doesn’t change his approach.”

“It’s that consistency that has won over many in Florham Park. It’s about Smith’s approach, the work he’s doing behind the scenes to prepare for Sundays and how much his work ethic has been a positive example for the many young players emerging in the Jets’ offense. His work has mostly translated to positive performance on Sundays,” Rosenblatt explained. “All of that is why the Jets had no interest in trading him.”

That Makes More Sense

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared that the Minnesota Vikings reached out to the Jets about a possible Smith trade.

They were rebuffed because of all the reasons Rosenblatt pointed out; they want to win games, and the young players on offense can strut their stuff with someone like Smith at quarterback.

Smith is on an expiring deal. The veteran quarterback is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. There is a lot unknown about the Jets and who could be fired and who could be retained, which throws a wrench into some of this, but the Jets are going to need a bridge quarterback in 2027.

Why not Smith?

He is performing well on the field, and he seems to be hitting the right notes off the field with his teammates.

Rosenblatt highlighted where Smith ranks across the league in some key metrics this season:

7th in passer rating

10th in passing yards

5th in completion percentage

7th in big-time throws, per Pro Football Focus

6th-lowest percentage of turnover-worthy plays

4th in completions of 20-plus yards

If the Jets had no plans to re-sign Smith, then trading him would have made a ton more sense at the deadline. However, if they’re strongly considering the possibility, then why break up a good thing even if the wins aren’t there?

Jets Catch Heat for Stance

When the Jets did not move Smith at the trade deadline, there were some angry folks out in the audience.

“The Jets had a chance to trade Geno Smith and said no. What exactly are we protecting here? If someone’s offering draft capital, take it. Keeping Geno to help Aaron Glenn get through this season isn’t a convincing plan for the future. [Cade] Klubnik may not be the guy….but Geno and [Aaron] Glenn are DEFINITELY NOT the guys,” Jake Brown posted on X.

ESPN New York’s Ty Butler said, “Oh my God” when hearing the reason why the Jets didn’t trade Smith.

“They need him so the young players can continue to develop,” Butler mocked on social media.

“The L.A. Chargers and New York Jets really looked at their rosters and said ‘Yeah, we’re good’? And while I can kind of understand the Chargers reportedly rebuffing the Vikings when they called about Justin Herbert, it makes no sense the Jets wouldn’t listen on Geno Smith,” NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano posted.