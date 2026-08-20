Jets QB Cade Klubnik Should Start Over Geno Smith in 2026: Insider

Fortune favors the bold.

NFL Insider Matt Lombardo certainly is taking that to heart. On his “Between the Hashmarks” podcast with Mike Tanier, he explained why the New York Jets should start rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik over veteran Geno Smith in Week 1 and moving forward.

“I’m just going to make a proclamation to you here, Mike and everybody listening: the Jets should play Cade Klubnik Week 1. Cade Klubnik should be the starting quarterback for the New York Jets because I just don’t understand, for a franchise that’s still in draft talent acquisition mode, young player evaluation mode, early stages of a potentially promising rebuild mode, why you should play Geno Smith in the year of our lord in 2026,” Lombardo explained on his podcast.

“I watched Cade Klubnik against the Buccaneers. I saw him make some really nice throws over the middle, saw a nice tight-window throw to Mason Taylor, a nice throw but a bit of a hospital ball, but still a catchable ball to Garrett Wilson, who might be one of the most underrated receivers in the game of football not underpaid, but underrated. He showed some sound decision-making,” Lombardo argued.

“Cade Klubnik looks like he should be the present of the New York Jets. What does playing Geno Smith give you? You’re not winning this year [and] you’re not contending for the division title this year. You can find a quarterback in many ways, and I’m not saying Cade Klubnik is the guy. I’m not saying that he is for sure, but what if he is?” Lombardo asked.

“What if Frank Reich this is a Carson Wentz – Sam Bradford situation? What if Frank Reich finds something in Cade Klubnik and you have not 1, not two, but three first-round picks to build around Cade Klubnik next spring? If he’s not the guy, then eh, you’re going to be picking first anyway with two other first-round picks. I yield,” Lombardo finished.

A Hole in the Argument for Lombardo

I respect the passion and being on an island with a take. However, in this particular scenario, head coach Aaron Glenn is on the hot seat.

Is he going to entrust his job security to a 22-year-old kid who was a fourth-round pick in April? That would be a bold strategy.

Now, sometimes surprises happen. There are examples of a Dak Prescott, a Kirk Cousins, or a Russell Wilson. A mid-round pick at quarterback that is way better than people thought they were.

If Glenn were to make this very bold decision, he would be going all in that Klubnik is that type of player.

Klubnik’s Path to the Field Is Injury Related

Glenn is fighting for his coaching life. He made his QB choice earlier this offseason when the Jets struck a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Smith.

Smith is going to have a long leash this season. The only true path to Klubnik hitting the field earlier than expected is due to injury.

Now Smith is dealing with ankle soreness that held him out of the preseason opener. However, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo maintains that if that had been a regular-season game, Smith would have played.

Klubnik is the “locked in” QB2 behind Smith, ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on the “Jets Collective” podcast. That means he is only one injury away from going on the field.

That feels like the only path that would get him on the field sooner than expected in the regular season.