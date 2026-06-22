Case Closed After Investigation Into Jets QB Geno Smith

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was being investigated for alleged battery on Sunday, June 21, according to Insider Andy Slater.

“Cops went to Smith’s house after being called, checked everything out, and left with no one being taken into custody,” Slater posted on social media.

NFL Insider Ari Meirov added that “no charges were filed and the case is now closed.”

Where This All Stems From

“The incident emerged over the weekend, with a woman named ‘Kristen’ claiming that Smith ‘beat my [expletive]’ in a video posted on social media. The 85-second clip includes multiple images of Smith. At the end, he’s speaking to police officers,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote.

“From the Davie (Fla) Police: Police responded to a call at Smith’s home yesterday. No arrests were made. A police spokesperson: ‘It is not an active case, but is still being reviewed before (a report) can be released.’ Jets are not commenting,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed.

“The mother of Geno’s child recently posted this on IG [Instagram]. That Geno is in fact more than a capable father,” uSTADIUM posted with multiple screenshots.

“Geno is and always has been more than capable of taking care of his son. Let’s kill that narrative. Don’t get on the internet, bringing my son into your web of dysfunction,” the mother of Geno’s child posted on Instagram.

The mother of Geno’s child recently posted this on IG. That Geno is in fact more than a capable father. https://t.co/9btljf8Y0W pic.twitter.com/vDTXbO1Jiq — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) June 22, 2026

Smith, 35, will turn 36 during the 2026 season. He entered the NFL as the No. 39 overall pick in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft.

The former West Virginia product spent the first four years of his career with the Jets. After his rookie contract expired, Smith played for three teams over three years from 2017 through 2019: the Los Angeles Chargers, the New York Giants, and the Seattle Seahawks.

From 2015 through 2021, Smith started a total of five games. However, in 2022, he became a full-time starter in the NFL with the Seahawks. Smith was in Seattle through the 2024 season.

He was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick.

Last year, Smith started in 15 of the 17 games for the Raiders. Las Vegas ended up 3-14, and Smith led the league in interceptions and was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL.

He reunited with the Jets this offseason. The Jets flipped a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Raiders for Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

After rejoining the Jets, the team quickly announced that Smith would be the team’s QB1 for 2026.

As part of the trade, Smith renegotiated his contract with the Jets. He is signed through the 2026 season on a one-year $3.3 million contract. The veteran quarterback is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent during the 2027 offseason.

NFL Training Camp Dates Revealed

In other news, the NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for the 32 franchises.

For the Jets, on Saturday, July 25, the rookies will report to training camp. Three days later, on Tuesday, July 28, the veterans will report to Jets camp.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, the first Jets training camp practice will take place on Wednesday, July 29.