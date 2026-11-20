For the second straight practice, New York Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith was listed as a limited participant with an ankle issue.

This has raised concerns about whether Smith will be able to play in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Smith told the media that “the plan” is for him to play this week, but “you obviously have to take it day-by-day.”

The former West Virginia product refused to reveal whether he was dealing with an ankle sprain: “I won’t get into the details.”

Insider Provides Additional Context on Smith Injury Situation

“Now I was standing in the locker room, and Geno happened to walk in. I think he was trying to walk in quietly where people didn’t see him. I saw him walking with a pretty pronounced limp, and he also had on a special shoe on his left foot, maybe an orthotic shoe, maybe some sort of slipper. He slipped out of that [and] then put on his regular sneakers to go over for the press conference with the media,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on the “Jets Collective” podcast.

Smith won’t be 100% for this contest if he suits up. Cimini believes he is going to “push through it” and play.

“I would expect him to start. He is not going to be close to 100%. So they better protect him well because he doesn’t move well to begin with and now he’s on a bad wheel,” Cimini said.

Some Other Concerning Injury Nuggets

Two players didn’t practice on Thursday, November 19, with wide receivers Omar Cooper Jr (ankle/hip) and Isaiah Williams (ribs). Neither player practiced on Wednesday either.

Cimini said this news “raises questions” about the Jets’ wide receiver depth heading into Week 11.

Play-Caller Change Brings Ex-Jets Coach Back

ESPN’s Todd Archer said, “Christian Parker will remain as Cowboys defensive coordinator but Mike Pettine, the senior defensive assistant, will call the defense on gamedays.”

Pettine, 60, retired this offseason but was brought back off the couch to help the Dallas Cowboys.

“A dirty business. Mike Pettine, who gave Christian Parker his first NFL job, ends up replacing him on his first defensive coordinators job. Parker tried to bring Pettine in as a defensivev consultant in the spring and he declined. But in the fall Brian Schottenheimer and Parker made calls to Pettine asking for help. Pettine was in retirement so he decided to come and help after those calls. Now after about a month he’s taking over. Pettine didn’t give the impression he wanted to be a DC anymore. So it’s easy to assume Pettine won’t be here in 2027. And with that the Cowboys most likely will have their sixth different DC in six years in 2027,” Calvin Watkins posted on X.

He was with Rex Ryan in Baltimore in the early to mid-2000s, but followed him to the Jets in 2009. Pettine served as Ryan’s defensive coordinator with the Jets from 2009-12.

Pettine and Brian Schottenheimer crossed over for three years on the Jets. When Pettine was serving as the DC, Schottenheimer served as the Jets’ OC. Now they’re reunited in Dallas.

The Jets haven’t been to the playoffs since those two were manning the coordinator positions for the team. Gang Green has missed the postseason in 15 consecutive years, and they appear destined for a 16th season in 2026 with their 2-8 record.