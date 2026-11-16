Geno Smith Contract Prediction Makes Too Much Sense For Jets

The New York Jets are going nowhere in 2026. They’re 2-8 and almost assuredly have a lame-duck head coach. While there are still seven games remaining on the schedule, most fans likely have their eyes turned towards 2027.

Not for no reason. The Jets are going to be flush with cap space and boast three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. Two of those draft choices are anyone’s guess, but you can darn-near guarantee one of those picks will be used on a quarterback.

But that quarterback can’t start right away. The Jets threw their last first-round quarterbacks to the wolves in Week 1 of their rookie season, and everyone knows how that went. They need a bridge guy to show him the ropes before he’s handed the keys to the franchise.

There’s no better option for that bridge quarterback than current starter Geno Smith, but his representation and the Jets will have to figure out a new contract to keep him in New York for the short-term future, despite his recent injury.

What Will a New Geno Smith Contract Look Like?

The quarterback market is the most robust of any position group in the NFL, and even mid-level guys get paid near the top of the market. The New York Jets will have ink Smith to a lucrative deal, but what will that look like?

SNY’s Connor Hughes reported before the Jets’ Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills that he canvassed several sources around the league to get a gauge on what Smith’s market will look like, and his answer may surprise you.

“From what I heard, $22 to $25 million per year, the Aaron Rodgers contract in Pittsburgh- that would be a fair market value for Smith. But is that something Smith would sign?”

Hughes speculated that Smith may look for more than that, given the way he has produced in 2026.

“One source cautioned me to look at that deal that Daniel Jones signed with the Colts. Two years, $88 million- that might be what Smith is looking for.”

If the Jets can get their veteran quarterback locked down on a two-year, $50 million deal, that would be perfect. That would make him the 17th-highest-paid signal-caller in the NFL, a totally fair price for his current standing.

Geno Smith Needs to Come Back in 2027

Regardless of who is in charge of the New York Jets next season, retaining Smith should be a priority in the spring.

New York has had a lot of problems in 2026, but quarterback play isn’t one of them. Smith’s play has allowed a good majority of the Jets’ young playmakers to flourish, and is likely the best fans have seen under center since the days of Chad Pennington.

It doesn’t matter who the rookie quarterback is next season. They shouldn’t be playing right away.

The Jets should take the Las Vegas Raiders’ method of acquiring both a veteran starter and a rookie quarterback, allowing the youngster to learn behind the experienced guy.

They haven’t tried it in quite some time, and may wind up paying off further down the road.