Garrett Wilson Called Ex-Teammate After Geno Smith Jets Trade

The New York Jets struck a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire veteran quarterback Geno Smith in March.

When Garrett Wilson heard this news, whom did he call? Ghostbusters! No, wait, sorry, that isn’t right. He called his former Ohio State Football teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“Yeah, man, when I heard we signed Geno, initially for me it was like I immediately hit up my dawg Jax, who had played with him for two years out in Seattle. He had a lot of good insight; he just loved Geno, [and] he spoke so highly of him. All of a sudden, I’m pumped, I’m excited, and then once I got to meet the guy, which would have been a month ago now, mid-April. I had constructed this view of him in my head, and how he was going to be. It was cool, right? I couldn’t wait to meet him based on what I had constructed in my head. Then I met him, and he just blew that out of the water,” Wilson explained on the Jets’ Official Podcast.

“This dude is just super smart like as far as being able to digest info that coaches [are] giving out. To the point where I thought we were learning what Geno had run in previous years by the way he was able to verbalize it to us in the meeting room,” Wilson added.

JSN Crossed Over With Smith for 2 Seasons

In Smith-Njigba’s first two NFL seasons, he crossed over with Smith in Seattle.

Across those seasons, JSN appeared in 34 games and made 19 starts. With those opportunities, Smith-Njigba was targeted 230 times, and he caught 163 receptions for 1,758 receiving yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

Wilson Used Last Year to Improve

Garrett Wilson missed the first 10 games of his career during the 2025 season.

The former Ohio State product said, “I ain’t like it.”

“For me, not liking it, I couldn’t just let that be the end of it. It was like alright I gotta get something out of this. So I had to change my approach on the way I was going into meetings. What am I going to get out of this, knowing I’m not playing that week? How can it help me for when I am back out there?” Wilson explained on the Official Jets’ Podcast.

Geno Smith Stat Predictions

This isn’t exactly going out on a limb, but where Geno goes, this Jets team will go. That’s often true for any starting quarterback in the NFL.

Joe Caporoso of “Badlands” revealed his stat predictions for Smith ahead of the 2026 season to ESPN New York’s Jake Asman.

15 starts

3,500 passing yards

30 total touchdowns

12 interceptions

Asman responded, “Joe, if he puts up these numbers, this is no joke, one of the best seasons in Jets history, as sad as that might be.”

Some interesting historical nuggets if these predictions came to fruition.

Smith’s 3,500 passing yards would be the seventh most in Jets franchise history for a single season.

The 30 total touchdowns would be tied for the third most by a Jets quarterback in a single season in history: