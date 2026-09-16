Jets QB Geno Smith Has Secret Advantage Over Packers Defense

In Week 2, the New York Jets host the Green Bay Packers. On the surface, this should be a scary game for the Jets. Green Bay is a perennial playoff contender and one of the iconic franchises in the NFL.

However, Geno Smith has an advantage over the Packers heading into this contest.

Green Bay defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon told the local media that Geno Smith “always plays well against me or us or whoever I’m with,” via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

NFL analyst Will Parkinson confirmed that truth when he revealed Smith’s stats versus Gannon as a starting quarterback during his career:

4-0

80-for-113 (70.8% completion percentage)

895 passing yards

7.92 yards per passing attempt

Six passing touchdowns to two interceptions

112.7 quarterback rating

40 rushing yards

Geno vs Gannon as a starter 4-080/113895 yards70.8%7.92 YPA6 TDs2 INTS112.7 QB Rating40 rush yards https://t.co/U8Mvg4sqtm— Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) September 16, 2026

Jets React to These Eyebrow Raising Statistics

Gannon, 43, was hired as the Packers’ defensive coordinator this offseason.

“Gannon was fired by the [Arizona] Cardinals after a 3-14 record this season and went 15-36 in three seasons as Arizona coach. A source also said Gannon was drawing interest from both Jim Harbaugh and John Harbaugh for their respective defensive coordinator openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants, and if the Packers had waited any longer, they might have lost out on Gannon,” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky wrote.

“Gannon spent two seasons (2021-22) as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defensive coordinator. The Eagles finished in the top 10 in total defense in each of those seasons, ranking second in 2022, when they led the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed and sacks while also ranking tied for fourth in interceptions,” Demovsky added.

Head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about Smith’s apparent dominance against Gannon-coached teams and he downplayed it.

“We play week-to-week, and we go out there and try to win each time we go out. However those numbers stack up, it is what it is. I think I heard a stat the other day with Dak (Prescott) and the Giants and I think he was like 12-3, but what happened? It’s all about going week-to-week and trying to win your battles. That’s all we try to do,” Glenn explained to the media on Wednesday, September 16.

Smith Keeps the Main Thing, the Main Thing

Before the Week 2 contest, Smith was asked about his history and track record of success against Gannon-coached defenses.

“I’m just focused on this game. Nothing in the past really matters. As I’ve said before, coach Gannon is a great coach, and he has coached some tremendous defenses over the course of his career. So I know he is going to have those guys ready, and it’s up to us to go out there and execute,” Smith said.

When Smith was with the Seattle Seahawks, he faced off against Gannon’s defenses when he was the Cardinals‘ head coach.

“Yeah, I think when you watch their defense, they’ve got All-Pros all over the field. It starts upfront they’re multiple upfront, they give you a lot of looks, they want to be aggressive, they want to stop the run early, and then obviously they’ve got really good talented players on the back end like Xavier McKinney. He is a guy who is always around the ball. He has always made a ton of plays. Their corners do a great job as well. Another formidable opponent, and it’s going to be a challenge for us again; we look forward to it,” Smith said.

Beat reporter Nick Faria told me on “The Manchild Show with Boy Green Digital” that the Jets can make the playoffs if Smith can keep playing turnover-free football and the offensive line can keep protecting him.

Smith played clean in Week 1; it’ll be more difficult to keep that streak alive against the Packers. McKinney, 28, is a two-time All-Pro who has 19 career interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. In his first two seasons with the Packers, McKinney has totaled 10 interceptions. That is one of the key X-factors to watch out for in this contest.