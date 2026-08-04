Jets’ Geno Smith Gets Eviscerated in New QB Rankings

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith doesn’t have many believers coming off last season.

A panel of 50 coaches and executives ranked 35 veteran quarterbacks in the NFL via Mike Sando of The Athletic. In these rankings, Smith ranked No. 30 and was placed in tier No. 4.

Tier No. 4 was described as either an “Unproven player; not enough information to classify [or a] Veteran who ideally would not be a full-season starter.”

“Smith suffered the largest year-over-year decline of any quarterback, falling from a career-best 2.90 average to 3.70. His 11-spot drop in the rankings tied [C.J.] Stroud’s for the largest,” Sando wrote.

“He looked terrible on the film we saw,” an anonymous defensive coordinator told Sando.

“He got sacked 10 times in a game (against Cleveland),” an anonymous defensive coach told Sando. “Once you get hit and keep getting hit and hit and hit, how good are you going to be? They had no identity on offense. Geno got a bad rap. He was getting murdered out there.”

“Seven current GMs placed Smith in Tier 4. The eighth had him in Tier 5. Coaches liked Smith more than execs did,” Sando revealed.

For context in this exercise, there were only four tiers created for the 35 quarterbacks.

“It’s hard to tell because last year wasn’t fair, and before that he was a 3 [on the tier scale],” an anonymous offensive coach told Sando. “I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt and say he’s a 3 till proven otherwise.”

Latest From Training Camp

Smith has had some up-and-down moments during training camp.

On Saturday, August 3, he pitched the perfect practice. not having a single incompletion on the day.

However, the last two practices haven’t been as clean.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic charted Smith going 7-of-12 with an interception in 11-on-11. Smith was 2-of-3 in 7-on-7 according to Rosenblatt on Tuesday, August 4.

On Monday, August 3, Smith threw the first interception of training camp. Smith went 2-of-5 on the day, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The Debate Rages On

ESPN’s Mina Kimes said on her podcast that she isn’t sure if Smith is in the range of the 15th to 22nd best quarterback or whether he is in the 25th to 32nd range.

The answer to that question could hold the keys to the Jets’ season. Quite frankly, the Jets have had bottom-five quarterback play for much of the last decade. Anything above that would be an upgrade.

In training camp, Smith has thrown a few interceptions. Some perceive the news as bad, but context is important. Last year, Justin Fields went through half the season on an interceptionless streak, but he rarely took chances with the football.

Smith’s turnover problems are an easier pill to swallow if you know he is also throwing touchdown passes. It’s all about balance.

Smith’s 2025 season with the Raiders created doubt among NFL personnel that perhaps he doesn’t have it anymore. Yet there are still some believers. 18 anonymous NFL executives/coaches voted Smith in tier No. 3 of quarterbacks.

That tier was reserved for players who are a “legit starter,” but they need help. The Jets should provide plenty more help than the Raiders did last season.

If Smith has another rough year his days as a starting quarterback are over. If he returns to glory, Smith can continue to push that sun back into the sky.