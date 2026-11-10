New York Jets Make Major Trade Deadline Decision on Geno Smith

The New York Jets have made a critical decision with Geno Smith. The news comes as the 2026 NFL trade deadline comes to a close. Smith, 36, is on an expiring contract, and the Jets are 2-7 through nine weeks.

Nevertheless, the Jets are sticking with their current QB1.

“The #Vikings also inquired about Justin Herbert, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith before striking a deal with the #Raiders for Kirk Cousins, per multiple league sources,” The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on X on November 10, adding, “The Colts listened but did not want to move Jones, while the Jets felt Smith was too important to the team and the development of other players.

“The Chargers, I’m told, immediately shut down all inquiries for Herbert, who also has a no-trade clause.”

The #Vikings also inquired about Justin Herbert, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith before striking a deal with the #Raiders for Kirk Cousins, per multiple league sources. The Colts listened but did not want to move Jones, while the Jets felt Smith was too important to the team and the… https://t.co/UwF8tzZDU7 pic.twitter.com/4ghV7bd7JV — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2026

“I’d be pretty stunned if they trade him even though teams have called,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported on X on November 10. “More likely he’s back in 2027 than traded now. The Jets are not starting Cade Klubnik for 8 games.”

Geno Smith Gets Major News Before Trade Deadline

Smith is older than the two other QBs the Vikings pursued. He is also the only one who is not under contract beyond the 2026 season.

That certainly would have factored into any trade talks.

However, Schultz also reported that Cousins “has been a focal point of the #Vikings’ search for a QB. ” Moreover, per Schultz, “Kevin O’Connell made it very clear to ownership that he was the No. 1 target, per multiple league sources.”

Smith has completed 67.5% of his passes for 2,078 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

“Common sentiment among fans might be, ‘Trade him, the season already is lost.’ But here’s the thing: If you trade Smith and turn it over to Cade Klubnik, it jeopardizes the ability to develop/evaluate young offensive players such as Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr. and Mason Taylor. And that’s what the remainder of the season is about — player development,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini posted on X on November 10.

“Then there’s Aaron Glenn, fighting for his job. If you trade his QB, you’re basically ending Glenn. It’s one thing to start Brady Cook in the final four games of season 1/tear-down year; it would be quite another story if they start a rookie for 8 games in season 2/progression year (even though the record shows no progression to this point).”

The Ringer and Netflix Sports’ Tom Pelissero reported on November 9 that the Jets had received and rejected trade interest in Smith. Schultz’s report corroborates that, at least as far as Minnesota is concerned.

Notably for Smith, this means sticking with the Jets rather than joining the 6-2 Vikings.