Spotlight Intensifies for Jets QB Geno Smith Before Camp: Insider

Welcome to the last chance saloon featuring New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic was tasked with picking the one player on the Jets’ roster who has the “most on the line” heading into 2026.

“It feels fitting that possibly Smith’s last chance at establishing himself as a worthy starting quarterback is coming back with the team that drafted him. The Jets have their eye on the 2027 draft. Smith is only under contract for one year and at minimal cost (to the Jets, at least). If Smith can play the way he did at his best in Seattle, he can extend his career as a starter for another couple of seasons — maybe even as a bridge for the Jets in 2027. If he plays as he did in Las Vegas last year, this might be his last shot as a starting quarterback in the NFL,” Rosenblatt bluntly stated.

Destiny Is in His Own Hands

Smith is at a fork in the road.

One path will allow him to continue to be a starting quarterback at the NFL level. The other path will lead him back down the veteran backup role.

Which path he takes is entirely dependent on his play during the 2026 season. He is 35 and will turn 36 during the 2026 season. Regardless of how well he plays, there is a ceiling to what he can do with the Jets.

The three first round picks in the 2027 NFL draft loom in the background. Inevitably, the team will use one or multiple of those assets to select their QB of the future. That player, whoever it is, will inevitably be the starting quarterback for the green and white.

Regardless of how well Smith plays, he is a bridge quarterback in 2026. If he plays well enough, he could return to the team in 2027 to mentor the youngster and continue playing until the rookie takes his job.

Hidden Smith Stats That Are Telling

What version of Smith are the Jets set to experience in 2026?

On “The Mina Kimes Show ft. Lenny” with special co-host Anthony Prohaska, they discussed the AFC East.

During that conversation, Kimes shared some surprisingly impressive hidden statistics from Smith’s disastrous year with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.

He was 8th in on target rate league-wide. On throws over 10 yards, he had a 35% tight window rate, which was 1st in the NFL.

“He was still extremely accurate … [Smith] had a relatively fast time to throw, so it wasn’t like he was holding onto the ball and taking that many egregious sacks … Yes, he had a 3.8% interception rate last year, but if you go back just two years in Seattle: he went 1.9% — very low, and he went 1.8% — very low, [and] 2.6% which was not great his final year in Seattle,” Kimes revealed.

“So I think he can still throw the football. I did feel like his arm strength showed a little bit of decline last season … I do not think at this point that he will be a top-15 quarterback, but I think what I don’t know is he going to be in the 15 to 25 range versus the 25 to 32 range. That I feel like I don’t know because last year was so insane,” Kimes added.