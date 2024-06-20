Jets Urged to Sign 9-Year Veteran as ‘Final Move’ of Offseason

There is one more move for the New York Jets to make ahead of training camp in late July.

Aaron Schatz of ESPN explained that “Most rosters are set for the 2024 season, but that doesn’t mean they are necessarily final.” He was tasked with suggesting one final move each NFL team should make before we arrive at the 2024 season.

For the green and white he pushed them to sign veteran tight end Geoff Swaim.

“The Jets could upgrade at tight end. Right now, Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert are the top two options, and no one else has played much during an NFL regular season. There aren’t really any strong receiving tight ends still available on the market, but Swaim is an excellent run-blocker who could help pave the way to get running back Breece Hall into the open field,” Schatz said.

Swaim Won’t Wow You With Stats

Swaim, 30, has been in the NFL for nine years. If he suits up for a team in 2024 that’ll put him at an even decade in the big leagues.

He originally entered the NFL as the No. 246 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft. Swaim has suited up for four different NFL teams.

Swaim was with the Dallas Cowboys for his first four seasons, spent a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, another three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and most recently was on the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

During his tenure in the NFL, Swaim has caught 110 receptions for 846 receiving yards, and has hauled in six touchdowns.

Obviously no eyebrows were raised at these career stats. However, if he could contribute in the run-blocking game at a serviceable level he could have a role on either the 90-man roster or perhaps the practice squad.

You Either Believe or Don’t Believe in the Jets Tight End Room

Clearly Schatz doesn’t believe in what the Jets have in the tight end room, but he isn’t alone.

Mina Kimes of ESPN was talking about the Jets’ offense on her podcast and explained that the team doesn’t have great tight ends in her opinion.

.@minakimes & @greggrosenthal both agreed that the key x-factor for the #Jets in 2024 is WR Mike Williams. ‘If he gets going then they are going to be very tough to stop,’ Gregg Rosenthal said. Mina Kimes said if NYJ didn’t draft Olu Fashanu then Tyron Smith would’ve been the… pic.twitter.com/8hBKzP2rsi — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 14, 2024

Kevin Patra of the NFL Media group recently revealed the top 10 biggest remaining roster holes in the league.

The Jets appeared at No. 8 on the list for the void at the tight end position.

“There was a reason seemingly every mocker pegged Brock Bowers to Gang Green leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. Tyler Conklin sits atop the TE depth chart. He’s a fine supplemental player, but not one who will command attention or see a major leap in production. He is what he is entering his seventh pro campaign,” Patra explained. “Aaron Rodgers has performed without special tight end talent in the past, so it’s not an emergency-siren situation. However, bolstering the unit would help take some pressure off a pass-catching group that is counting heavily on receiver Mike Williams (torn ACL last September) returning to form.”

Outside the building, there isn’t much faith in what the Jets have at the tight end position. However, folks feel differently at 1 Jets Drive.

To this point, New York has decided to run it back at tight end and is counting on Rodgers being a high tide that lifts all boats in 2024.