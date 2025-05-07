Jets Trade Now ‘in Play’ Following George Pickens Move: Insider

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, May 7.

NFL Insider Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk in response to that move said, “Per a source with knowledge of the situation, [New York] Jets receiver Allen Lazard is ‘in play’ to be traded to the Steelers.”

With Pittsburgh now needing a No. 2 receiver (and with Aaron Rodgers likely on the way), Allen Lazard is “in play” to be traded from the Jets to the Steelers. https://t.co/P0nVSkQmaz — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 7, 2025

“Why Lazard? Because [Aaron] Rodgers completely and totally trusts him. And Lazard, for whatever reason, performs much better with Rodgers than he does without him,” Florio said.

“The possibility hinges largely, if not entirely, on Rodgers signing with the Steelers. While nothing with Rodgers is ever done until it’s done, the persistent thinking continues to be that it will happen,” Florio revealed. “And, as we hear it, there could be something to the notion that he’s waiting until after the schedule is released, so that the league can’t saddle the Steelers with extra prime-time and/or short-week games.”

Lazard’s Contract Alteration Always Opened the Door for Potential Trade

Lazard, 29, originally had two years left on the $44 million contract he signed with the Jets. However, this offseason, he took a pay cut.

He was scheduled to make $11 million in 2025, but he “took an $8.5 million pay cut to remain under contract with the Jets,” according to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap.

The other big piece of the contract alteration was removing the final year of his contract, making Lazard a free agent in 2026.

“Welcome to Pittsburgh, Allen Lazard…,” ESPN radio host Jake Asman said on social media following the Pickens trade.

Welcome to Pittsburgh, Allen Lazard… — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) May 7, 2025

“Steelers making room for Allen Lazard so they can sign Aaron Rodgers,” analyst Dwain McFarland said on X previously Twitter.

Steelers making room for Allen Lazard so they can sign Aaron Rodgers. — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) May 7, 2025

Potential Details of a Lazard Jets-Steelers Trade

The changes made to Lazard’s contract made him more of a tradable asset this offseason.

If he gets flipped, it will likely be for nothing more than a late-round pick.

Lazard’s tenure with the Jets has been tumultuous to say the least. Across his two seasons with the team, Lazard has racked up 60 receptions for 841 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

During his first season with the team, Lazard was made a healthy scratch by the previous coaching staff for some of his on and off the field issues.

Lazard struggled with drops and, off the field had a poor attitude after Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles.

If the Jets decide to jettison Lazard, they will have to come up with a replacement plan. The 2025 NFL draft is over, and there are very few options remaining in the latter stages of free agency.

The only avenues left for the team to add new talent would be via trade, the United Football League, and the waiver wire over the coming months.