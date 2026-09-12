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Jets Announce Bad News on Former All-Rookie Playmaker Before Titans Game

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Kene Nwangwu, New York Jets
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Jets RB Kene Nwangwu got bad news ahead of game day against the Titans.

The New York Jets have suffered an apparent setback in the running back room ahead of their season opener against the Tennessee Titans, specifically with Kene Nwangwu.

“Jets downgraded RB Kene Nwangwu to out for Sunday’s game at Tennessee,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in a post on X on September 12, less than 24 hours before New York kicks off against their opponents from the AFC South.

Losing Nwangwu is a hit to the Jets’ backfield depth.

However, and more importantly, it hurts them in the return game, where Nwangwu has scored touchdowns running back kickoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Jets Lose RB Kene Nwangwu to Injury Before Titans Game

Kene Nwangwu, Jets
GettyJets RB Kene Nwangwu has been downgraded to “OUT” vs. the Titans.

The update on Nwangwu comes in the wake of Jets’ head coach Aaron Glenn’s candid comments about the running back’s status, as well as those of several other Jets players.

“Guys, that’ll be out, that’ll be Joseph Ossai and Tim Patrick. Joseph Ossai is getting better and better. Again, I think it was week to week. I’m looking for him to see how he’s going to operate in practice next week, and hopefully he’ll be able to do that. Tim Patrick has a groin. Two other guys that are doubtful,” Glenn told reporters on September 11.

“Kene had a back yesterday. We’ll see how he’s going to operate today in practice. And also, [De’Angelo] Ponds, all right? Ponds, I love where he’s at when it comes to his physical. But, man, just the part of him not getting as much reps as he can, he’d be doubtful when it comes to that. And then, everybody else that we talk about, they’re ready to go. So, look forward to seeing those guys go out there and play.”

For his career, Nwangwuan All-Rookie Team selection as a returnerhas 137 scoreless yards on 40 carries and 30 yards on 6 catches. He had 604 yards on kick returns for the Jets last season, and is at 2,640 for his career in the NFL so far.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

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Jets Announce Bad News on Former All-Rookie Playmaker Before Titans Game

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