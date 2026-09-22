Jets Remove Starting Defensive Tackle, Two Other Players From 53-Man Roster

Head coach Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets are shutting down three players, including starting defensive tackle David Onyemata.

“The Jets are placing three players on IR, per source,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported on X on September 22, naming “WR Arian Smith, DT David Onyemata and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball” and the unfortunate group.

Glenn offered a brief update on all three players after the Jets’ loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“Lino has an ankle. Kiko [Mauigoa] has a quad. David Onyemata, groin. Arian [Smith] has a knee and Mason Taylor has a thumb” Glenn told reporters postgame on September 20. “I will have more information on those guys at some point during the week, be able to give you guys an update.”

The update came before Glenn met with the media again, which is not until Wednesday, and only Mauigoa and Taylor appear to have avoided being shut down for now.

That is at least somewhat encouraging, but the Jets now have more holes to fill.

The Jets could designate one or more of the players placed on IR on Tuesday to return this season. However, they only have eight total opportunities to do so. This is only Week 2, and the Jets have previous injuries looming large.

Jets Thin at DT, WR Before Aaron Glenn Homecoming

Glenn and the Jets still have third-year man Jowon Briggs and rookie Darrell Jackson to replace Onyemata opposite Harrison Phillips in the starting lineup. They could also call up one of Jack Heflin or Payton Page from the practice squad.

Receiver is a bit trickier, though.

The Jets have already placed two other receivers–vetean Tim Patrick and rookie first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr.–on IR.

They only have three healthy receivers on their 53-man roster: Garrett Williams, Adonai Mitchell, and Isaiah Williams. They have another four WRs on their practice squad roster, in veterans Sterling Shepard and Tyler Johnson and youngsters Jamaal Pritchett, Malik McClain.

Someone from that latter group will get the call-up for Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

That game will be in Detroit, where Glenn spent four seasons before taking over as Jets head coach in 2025.