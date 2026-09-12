Jets Add Former Dolphins All-Pro to Active Roster, Shut Down EX-Broncos WR

The New York Jets shook up their roster a bit for game day against the Tennessee Titans. Specifically, the Jets elevated 2020 First Team All-Pro Jason Sanders and shut Tim Patrick down. Patrick is now out for at least the first four games of the regular season.

“#Jets elevate Jason Sanders, place Tim Patrick on IR,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on September 12.

This move makes official what Jets head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters on Friday.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini called it a “mild surprise” at the time, though Glenn explained it was not exactly performance-based against their other option, Blake Grupe.

“Jason will kick this week,” Glenn said plainly on September 11. “He’s had most of the reps. The thing is, Grupe, I want to make sure that he gets a solid chance. He just got here last week. He hasn’t had a lot of chances to really get a lot of work with Henny [Thomas Hennessy and Mac [Austin McNamara], so I want to make sure that I give him the proper chance or two for the competition. So, I want to let this thing play out, but Jason will be kicking this week.”

Jets Place Ex-Broncos WR Tim Patrick on IR

Patrick is a former undrafted free agent who broke through with the Denver Broncos. He has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions, where he first crossed paths with Glenn.

Glenn also addressed Patrick’s status on Friday, though IR was not mentioned as a possibility.

“Tim Patrick has a groin,” Glenn told reporters on September 11, noting that the receiver and edge defender Joseph Ossai would be the only players ruled out for the contest.

Patrick has battled injuries in his career. He missed two full seasons: 2022 with a torn ACL and 2023 with a ruptured Achilles. The Jets will take a next-man-up approach there, while Glenn and Co. sort through their options with Sanders and Grupe.