Jets Sign Super Bowl Champ’s Son to Replace Minkah Fitzpatrick Amid Strong Words

The New York Jets are having a busy day, following their signing of Sterling Shepard with a move on second-generation NFL safety Jordan Clark. The timing of the move is also noteworthy following telling remarks from an NFL insider.

The #Jets are signing CB Jordan Clark to the active roster off their practice squad,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported in a post on X on September 15. “Clark, the son of former NFL safety Ryan Clark, appeared in six games for the team last year and now in line to contribute this year as well.”

“Clark had a good camp. Thought he could have made the team then,” The New York Post’s Brian Costello posted in reaction to the news.

Clark was an undrafted free agent in 2025, like his father in 2002.

The elder Clark spent 13 seasons in the NFL across three teams, mostly with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ryan Clark went on to win a Super Bowl with the Steelers in 2005. Moreover, he was a Pro Bowler in 2011, two years before his final season.

The Jets are facing the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 in a matchup of Aaron Rodgers’ former NFL teams.

Ryan Clark Asks Key Question Before Jets Add Son Jordan Clark to 53-Man Roster

Rather than ask about his son, Ryan Clark asked what the vibes were around the Jets in Year 2 under head coach Aaron Glenn.

“I know the Titans aren’t going to necessarily a juggernaut just yet. But we all like Cam Ward and believe he can be a good quarterback. What the Jets defense did to him, under 200 yards, is not something we can overlook. It’s not just that, though. It is the new-look Jets, and what I mean by that is, having spent the day in Florham Park earlier this summer with Aaron Glenn, what I got from him was that he was very self-aware, Ryan, that he made a big mistake last season in not calling plays, defensive plays,” The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz said on “The Pivot” on September 14, noting it was “just one game” for Gang Green.

“There was also a drive that I think really summed up what Aaron Glenn wants to give to this team. Not just the offense, not just the defense, but an identity. They had an 11-minute drive with 19 plays, and they ran 14 running plays.”

Schultz continued, noting a “big emphasis” is that the Jets “want to be the most physical team in the division and one of the most physical in the NFL, and I think we saw that with Breece Hall, who had over 100 yards. Again, it’s a small sample size, just one game. But that is the type of physical mentality that the New York Jets really hope to have this season with Aaron Glenn.

Glenn’s influence on the Jets is clear, which could speak volumes about his promotion.

More obvious, though, is that the Jets will be without All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick following an injury picked up in Week 1, per Schultz.

Nevertheless, it is an opportunity for Clark. He is a cornerback, so it is obviously not a 1-for-1 replacement. But the second-generation defensive back played saftey during his college years at Notre Dame.