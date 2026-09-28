New York Jets Get ‘Good News’ About Breece Hall After Injury

The New York Jets may be unlikely to have Breece Hall on the field in Week 4 on the road against the Chicago Bears, but they can certainly breathe at least a minor sigh of relief over the veteran running back.

Hall went down with an apparent leg injury during the Jets’ loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3 and did not have much to provide in the way of clarity in the locker room following the contest.

However, after further examination, it appears Hall and the Jets avoided any disasters.

“#Jets star RB Breece Hall, who suffered a quad injury in Sunday’s game, is considered week-to-week, per me and @AdamSchefter,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on September 28, noting that “Hall received some good news after the MRI, as the injury isn’t as significant as feared.”

Hall, 25, finished the Jets’ loss to the Lions with 13 carries for 32 yards and another 23 yards on three receptions. On the season, Hall has 163 yards and 1 touchdown on 51 carries, tacking on a 10-102-0 line as a pass-catcher.

Sports Doctor Reacts to Jets’ Breece Hall Injury Update

Sports doctor and social media personality Jesse Morse, M.D. reacted to the update on Hall’s status and outlook. Morse noted that there are two types of quad injuries, a bruise and a strain, and the differences between the two.

“Bruises usually last a couple days and play the next game with little issues,” Morse posted on X on September 28. “Quad strains on the other hand are a different monster.”

The latter, Morse believes, could make injured reserve a “likely” option.

On strains, Morse added, “They heal slowly, reinjure easily (see Jalen Coker) and usually take 2-6 weeks to return depending on severity,” providing timelines of “2-3 weeks” for a “grade 1” injury and “4-6 weeks” for a “grade 2.”

On the short end of Morse’s projection, Hall could be back in time for the Jets’ Week 6 road matchup against the New England Patriots.

The long end of the projection would mean Hall returns in Week 10.

That is the Jets’ home date against their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills, who moved to 3-0 on the 2026 regular season with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. In the meantime, the Jets will lean on Braelon Allen even more.